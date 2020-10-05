'Jack Reacher' Cast: See Details Of Who Plays Integral Characters In The Film

Jack Reacher is a popular American action-thriller movie. The movie released in 2012. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie was based on the best-selling noble written by Lee Child, titled One Shot. The film revolves around an ex-army investigator who is called in to speak to a suspect of 5 random killings. As the investigator digs deeper, dark secrets are unveiled which cause major twists in the story. Jack Reacher's cast includes Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, David Oyelowo, Richard Jenkins, Jai Courtney, Werner Herzog, and Robert Duval.

Also read | 'Jack Reacher' Cast: Tom Cruise Plays The Titular Role In This Christopher McQuarrie Film

Jack Reacher’s cast

Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher

Playing the protagonist, Jack Reacher, Tom Cruise has played a relatively different character in this movie. He is an ex-US army major who wanders around the country by taking up odd jobs. He also probes and looks into suspicious affairs around. Jack Reacher gets a call that he is requested to see a suspect who has allegedly shot down five random people. When Reacher does, the series of events that unfold, make the movie worthwhile.

Also read | 'Jack Reacher' Series To Feature 'Titans' Fame Alan Ritchson In The Lead Role

Rosamund Pike as Helen Rodin

Rosamund Pike is a British actor who plays the character of Helen Rodin. Helen is the lawyer of the accused suspect, James Barr. She is based in Pittsburg. She is also the daughter of the District Attorney. Helen helps Reacher in investigating the case.

Also read | Tom Cruise Casually Waves At Fans While Sitting On Top Of Fast-moving Train; Watch

Joseph Sikora as James Barr

Joseph Sikora is an American actor who plays the role of James Barr in the movie Jack Reacher. He is accused of randomly shooting five people because he had done so before when he was in the army. Joseph has done small roles before in Early Edition, Turks, The Watcher, and Ghost World.

Also read | Tom Cruise And Director Doug Liman Will Fly To Space In 2021 For Their Untitled Film?

Richard Jenkins as Alex Rodin

Richard Jenkins is an American theatre and film actor. In Jack Reacher, he has played the role of Alex Rodin, father of Helen Rodin. He is also shown as the district attorney in the movie who gives Barr two options to choose from - a death penalty or life in prison for confessing to the crime.

David Oyelowo as Calvin Emerson

David Oyelowo is a British-American actor-producer who has played the role of Calvin Emerson in the movie Jack Reacher. He plays the role of the detective who is the head of police. He helps a gang of kidnappers to abduct Helen.

Who will play Jack Reacher now?

According to Deadline.com, Alan Ritchson will now the new Jack Reacher in the upcoming series. In the books written by Lee Child, Jack's characteristic traits are that he is 6 feet 5 inches tall and has a built of 210-250 pounds. The series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Image courtesy- @jackreacher Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.