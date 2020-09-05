'Jack Reacher' Series To Feature 'Titans' Fame Alan Ritchson In The Lead Role

Titans fame Alan Ritchson has been roped in to headline the cast of Amazon’s Jack Reacher. The news was announced in a press release of the OTT platform on Friday, September 4. Not only that, but the news was also confirmed by Alan Ritchson himself on his Instagram account.

Alan Ritchson to lead Jack Reacher’s cast

The actor was seen celebrating the announcement with his fan army. Sharing the screenshot of the news, he rejoiced and expressed that the new journey ‘should be fun’ for him. In his Instagram post, he wrote:

I guess my joke about not fitting in bathtubs a couple weeks ago really killed at @amazonprimevideo

This should be fun. #JackReacher @amazon @skydance

As soon as the announcement surfaced online, fans of the Ninja Turtle actor couldn’t help themselves from pouring congratulatory messaged for him. While some expressed their joy saying “Boooom”, others said that they are ‘stoked’ upon receiving the news. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

About 'Jack Reacher'

The action-thriller series’ season one will cover the event of the novel titled The Killing Floor, which was released back in 1997. The show will primarily focus on the life of a highly skilled ex-militant Jack Reacher who solves miscellaneous cases of the United States using his expertise during his time in service.

Previously, a film under the same title was released in 2012 starring Tom Cruise. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film was based on Lee Child’s 2005 novel One Shot. Cruise also reprised his role again in 2016 for its sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Alan Ritchson’s professional front

On the work front, Alan has essayed the role of Hank Hall in Titans. Along with it, he also was seen as Raphael in the recent live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. He last featured reprising his role as Hank Hall in Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow. The superhero television film series is developed jointly by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Marc Guggenheim and Phil Klemmer. The show is based on DC comic’s characters and is actually a spin-off featuring Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

