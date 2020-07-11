Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms She Was Romantically Involved With August Alsina; Read Details

Hollywood actor Will Smith sat down with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she was in a relationship with August Alsina, who was then 23 years old. The 48-year-old actor stated that she was in an 'entanglement' with Alsina 4 years back when she and Will Smith had hit a rough patch.

In a Facebook watch on Friday, Jada Pinkett Smith stated the truth behind the rumours that have been doing the rounds for quite some time.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Red Table Talk

Despite saying that she believes that the matter is personal and should not have gone public and stated that it was necessary for her to disclose the truth. In the video, Jada can be heard saying, “I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help. I wanted to help me wanting to help his health, his mental state.”

Will Smith further confirmed that August Alsina was really sick when he first came around. He went on to say that the Smiths helped him pull through a very difficult time. Jada Smith went on to talk about her relationship with August, saying that she and Will were going through a 'difficult' time.

Will Smith revealed that he was done with Jada Pinkett Smith back then. Jada Pinkett confirmed that they had broken up to which Will added that they had decided to take time apart from each other. Following which she said, “I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

She then disclosed that the rumour that has been going around about Will Smith giving her the 'permission' to be in a relationship with August was not true. She elaborated saying that they had not been together at that time and that the only person who could 'give her the permission' to be with August Alsina was herself.

Jada went on to say that August was probably trying to communicate that he was not a homewrecker to which she confirmed that he wasn’t. However, she agreed that she could understand how Alsina could perceive that Will Smith had given her permission to be with him.

When Will Smith asked Jada to elaborate about Jada relationship with Alsina, she said, “I got into an entanglement with August.” When the actor pushed her to describe the ‘entanglement’ Jada Pinkett Smith, confirmed saying, “yes it was a relationship, absolutely.”

Jada Smith stated that she was in a lot of pain and she was 'broken' at the time. She added that she 'just wanted to feel good'. She believes that her 'co-dependency issues' are one of the reasons why she was in a relationship with August.

However, she added that she was able to confront a lot of her insecurities. Jada Pinkett Smith added, “I don’t look at it as a transgression at all. Through this particular journey, I have learnt so much about myself and was able to really connect front a lot of emotional immaturities and emotional insecurity.”

