Red Table Talk's Willow Smith Reveals One Her Socially Awkward Moments On A Date

The Red Table Talk is an American web television talk show hosted by Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. On the recent episode of the Red Table Talk, Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith revealed about one of her most embarrassing dates. She recalled the moment when she farted on a date. Read the article to know more about exactly what happened on Willow Smith's date.

Red Table Talk's Willow talks about awkward moment when she 'Farted on a Date'

On Tuesday's Red Table Talk the singer Willow Smith admitted that she once farted while she on a date. The singer was speaking to her mother and grandmother, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Norris on this facebook show which first started in the year 2018. After several episodes of the show where these three women from three different generations spoke about their experiences on some topical issues, the most recent episode saw Willow Smith opening up about this particular date of hers.

Willow Smith revealed that she knew this person from before and they had met earlier but one time when they were together and having a good time her date made her laugh really hard and as a result of which she farted. The presenters laughed at this incident. Willow added that after that moment the guy she was on a date with realised what had happened and looked at her and both of them cracked up even more.

She revealed that she only laughed because she had nothing else to say and it was very awkward. The singer then joked that "a little fart can't mess this up" while she pointed at herself and said that the two did go out again and even though she had her embarrassing moments it didn't really affect her love life in any way. Everyone had a nice laugh about this incident including her mother and grandmother.

Even though Willow didn't reveal the name of the guy she was out on a date with, the singer did recently invite Tyler Cole on this popular show. Tyler Cole is Willow Smith's rumoured beau but when he was invited on the talk show Pinkett Smith introduced this young musician as a close family friend. They also expressed that Cole was extremely passionate about the voting episode of the RTT and had to have him there for the episode.

