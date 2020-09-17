Jada Pinkett-Smith's Birthday Special: Trivia Quiz About 'The Nutty Professor' Actor

Jada Koren Pinkett Smith is an American actress, talk show host, businesswoman. She is married to the Prince of Bel-Air fame actor-producer Will Smith. Jada Pinkett-Smith turns a year older on September 18. She is known for her role in the movie The Nutty Professor opposite Eddie Murphy, after that, she has been seen in many acclaimed movies like Scream 2, Ali, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Madagascar films (2005–2012), Magic Mike XXL, Bad Moms, Girls Trip, and Angel Has Fallen to name a few. Try this trivia quiz if you are amongst the ones who are a fan of this headstrong lady.

Jada Pinkett-Smith trivia quiz

1. Jada Pinkett-Smith started her acting career in 1990 with which TV show?

Beverly Hills, 90210

Seinfield

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

True Colors

2. Where did Jada Pinkett Smith meet her husband Will Smith for the first time at the audition for which American sitcom?

The Simpsons

Frasier

Boy Meets World

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

3. Which late rapping legend was the high school classmate of Jada Pinkett Smith?

Jay-Z

Eminem

Tupac Shakur

50 cents

4. Jada Pinkett Smith produced and acted in this medical drama TV series

Grey’s Anatomy

Scrubs

Hawthorne

Code Black

5. Jada Pinkett Smith was a part of a rock metal band, Which band was it?

Deep Purple

Wicked Wisdom

Black Sabbath

Slayer

6. In a 2003 movie, she played the role of a rebel and former lover of ‘Morpheus’, a character played by Laurence Fishburne. Which movie is being talked about here?

Star Wars

Terminator

Matrix

Back To the Future

7. Jada Pinkett Smith played the role of Will Smith's first wife named Sonji Roi in which movie?

Menace II society

Ali

Creed

Seven Pounds

Answers to Jada Pinkett-Smith birthday quiz

1. True Colors - Jada had a small role in the American sitcom but it was debut show.

2. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - Both Will and Jada met at the audition for the sitcom.

3. Tupac Shakur and Jada were close friends before the former passed away at an early age.

4. Hawthrone - Jada acted and produced this show.

5. Wicked Wisdom - Jada was the singer of this rock metal band.

6. Matrix - She played the role of Niobe in Matric Reloaded and Matrix Revolution

7. Ali - Jada played Will Smith's on-screen first wife in the movie titled Ali based on the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

Promo Image courtesy: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube

