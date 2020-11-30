Jaden Smith Had Trouble Filming A Scene Due To His Upbringing, Reveals Director Mitja

Jaden Smith had trouble filming certain emotional scenes from the film Life in a Year. The actor plays the character of Daryn who is dealing with a whirlwind of emotions after standing up to his parents. Mitja Okorn, the director of the film, spoke to Cheatsheet about how Jaden had a number of issues when filming those particular scenes which involved the shadow of his parents --- Will Smith and Jada Smith. Okorn spoke to the portal and mentioned how he helped the actor phase out the issues and deliver the scenes.

Jaden Smith had trouble filming an emotional scene?

The film Life in a Year comes from Smith’s production house named Overbook. Thus, Will and Jada would often be on set monitoring and guiding him. The director of the film said that often Jaden would get ideas for certain scenes from talking to his father, Will Smith. Mitja said that he loved having Will on set and the inputs he provided. However, there was one scene where Jaden had issues while performing.

The director said that a scene where Jaden stands up to his mother in the film was one of the most difficult scenes for him. In the film, Jaden’s character falls in love Isabelle played by Cara Delevingne. He soon finds out that she is suffering from cancer and may soon lose her life. This begins to affect his focus and Daryn played by Jaden misses out on several college applications. His father in the film is upset by his behaviour and tries to stop him. His mother in the film too stops Jaden from falling into a bad phase.

Okorn recalls a particular scene where the mother yells at Jaden to stop from going somewhere and thus they have a huge fight. However, Jaden used to find it incredibly hard to film those particular sequences. The director said that Jaden is well brought up and hence, he would often stop when the mother asked him to, which was not required in the scene. The scene dictated that Jaden act as a rebel and move out or cause a fight.

However, Jaden would find it difficult and would often tell Mitja that he would stop if an elder person says so as a sign of respect. Mitja said that Jaden was programmed in such a way that he would break character and thus it became difficult for him to continue the scene. However, after several takes, he sat Jaden down to help him understand the psyche of the character he was playing. He told him that despite his love and respect for elders, his character in the film is at loggerheads with his parents and would thus have to rebel and fight against them. Eventually Jaden did get the scene right and it was added to the film, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

