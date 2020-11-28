'Life In A Year' Trailer Starring Jaden Smith & Cara Delevigne Out Now!

The trailer for Jaden Smith and Cara Delevigne starrer Life In A Year made it to YouTube yesterday on November 27, 2020. The movie is directed by Mitja Okorn and the story is written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The film is a romantic drama with the two lead actors playing a high school couple, read along to know more.

Life In A Year Trailer Release

Life In A Year is a romantic drama flick, directed by Mitja Okorn which released its official trailer yesterday along with the movie yesterday on November 27, 2020. The movie has released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video and stars Jaden Smith and Cara Delevigne playing the titular roles of Daryn and Isabelle respectively. The movie is produced by Columbia Pictures with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith as the executive producers under their banner Overbrook Entertainment.

The movie’s premise from the trailer is understandably revolving around two teenagers, Daryn and Isabelle; the former of whom is interested in Isabelle and wants to date her. They get to know each other, after Isabelle who is initially reluctant finally agrees to go out with Daryn and they go for a few dates. The two are also involved in music, and Daryn eventually falls in love with Isabelle.

Isabelle tries to push Daryn away after they have grown evidently close, as she is revealed to have cancer and only a year to live. She decides to and becomes adamant to not meet and cut off from Daryn. Daryn is not okay with Isabelle spending the rest of her year in a gloomy way. He jots down a plan to make sure that she does all the happy things of her life within a year, which justifies the title of the movie “Life In A Year”. The two are seen doing fun activities as they ‘live in the moment & love every moment’ of their life, with the trailer closing as they kiss.

