Sofia Richie And Jaden Smith Spotted Getting Cosy At Beach In Malibu

Longtime pals Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith seem to be enjoying each other’s company along with a couple of friends at Malibu. After an affectionate outing at the beach, the duo was also spotted having dinner with their friends at a restaurant. Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie were rumoured to be dating a few years back. Check out some of their picture below:

Jaden Smith hangs out with former girlfriend Sofia Richie

Jaden Smith was dressed in a bright pink and blue swim trunk while Sofia Richie was seen in a bright pink bikini. They were seen twinning in matching outfits as they enjoyed themselves at the sea, the couple was also seen getting a little intimate. Their pictures went viral over the internet within no time. A lot of their fans could not keep calm over how close they were.

At night, the couple and their friends were seen enjoying dinner at Noda, Malibu. Sofia Richie wore a long black Maxie dress while Jaden Smith was seen in a maroon coloured shirt. Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie have been friends since 2012. They were also known to be dating each other back then.

According to reports by Stellar, Sofia Richie broke up with her boyfriend Scott Disick a few months back. After a long relationship of three years, the couple is not in talking terms anymore. In terms of Jaden Smith and Sophie Richie, neither of the two have confirmed their relationship so far. Jaden Smith, on the other hand, admitted to dating Tyler, an American rapper a while back. Their relationship was revealed during the Grammy’s when Jaden tweeted that his boyfriend had one an award.

On the work front, Jaden Smith has seen in The Impractical Jokers: The Movie. He will be seen in an upcoming movie Life in a Year directed by Matija Okorn.

