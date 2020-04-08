Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls An Oscar Skit That Heath Ledger Refused To Joke About

Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about why his good friend and Brokeback Mountain co-star Heath Ledger skipped a monologue at 2007 Oscars. The Spiderman Homecoming actor revealed that Heath Ledger would never joke about love. Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal co-starred in the 2005 film Brokeback Mountain that revolved around the concept of homosexuality.

While talking to a magazine recently, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that Heath Ledger refused to make a joke about the relationship they shared in the movie. Jake Gyllenhaal stated that he remembers that they were asked to kind of joke about their bond in the film at the opening of the Oscars. He added that he didn’t bother to think much about it, however, Heath Ledger refused to do it.

Jake Gyllenhaal said that he thought it was all in good fun, but Heath said that it wasn’t a joke to him. Heath also said that he didn’t want to make any jokes about their bond in the film. Jake Gyllenhaal went on to say that he loved this thing in about Heath Ledger, that he would never joke about love. He even added that when they were asked to make a joke about the story of Brokeback Mountain, Heath Ledger firmly said that the story is about love and that he wouldn’t joke about it.

i think we can all agree that Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/9txWZkbc51 — 𝐍𝐢𝐞𝐤𝐤𝐢𝐞╷◈╷ (@fuseflames) April 7, 2020

Both Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger received the Oscars nomination that year for the Best Actor, while the movie Brokeback Mountain received eight nominations. Neither Heath Ledger nor Jake Gyllenhaal won the award that night, however, Heath Ledger won an Oscar for his role of The Joker in The Dark Knight in 2009. Heath Ledger was 28-years-old when he passed away in January 2008 due to accidental overdose.

