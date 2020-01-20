The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Joaquin Phoenix Dedicates SAG Award To 'favourite Actor' Heath Ledger, Watch Video

Hollywood News

Joaquin Phoenix took home the Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In Leading Role award for 'Joker' at the SAG Awards 2020. Watch his inspiring speech.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix won the SAG Awards 2020 for his commendable performance in the superhit film titled Joker. The actor bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance. Joaquin Phoenix was overwhelmed on receiving the prestigious award. On receiving the award, Joaquin, during his acceptance speech, spoke highly of his nominees and remembered the stars who inspired him throughout his journey. 

Joaquin Phoenix remembers Heath Ledger

Joaquin Phoenix, during his acceptance speech at the SAG awards 2020, first paid a tribute to Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio and said that he has always been an inspiration to him for over 25 years and also that he inspires many across the globe. Then he spoke about Christian Bale and his commitment towards his roles. Joaquin shared a funny anecdote and said that Christian never delivers a bad performance and it is very infuriating. Pheonix then went on to speak about Adam Driver and revealed that he has been watching him over the years and is moved by his incredible performances. Lastly, the Joker star mentioned his 'favourite actor' Heath Ledger and said, "I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger". Check out his speech video here:

Also Read | Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger & others; list of winners

Also Read | After mocking Joaquin Phoenix, Wendy Williams issues apology; Cher not cool with it

Also Read | Joker special edition comic book to be released by DC comics on Joker’s 80th birthday

Also Read | Is 'Joker 2' Confirmed? Here's What To Expect From The Second Instalment

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Makes It To AFI's Top 10 Movie List Of The Year

(Image courtesy: SAG Awards Twitter)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP CONTRADICTS CONGRESS ON SENA
'IT'S A DRAMA TO DELAY EXECUTION'
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
KAPIL SIBAL CLARIFIES ON CAA
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
SWAMY'S NADDA PREDICTION