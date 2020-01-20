Joaquin Phoenix Dedicates SAG Award To 'favourite Actor' Heath Ledger, Watch Video

Joaquin Phoenix won the SAG Awards 2020 for his commendable performance in the superhit film titled Joker. The actor bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance. Joaquin Phoenix was overwhelmed on receiving the prestigious award. On receiving the award, Joaquin, during his acceptance speech, spoke highly of his nominees and remembered the stars who inspired him throughout his journey.

Joaquin Phoenix remembers Heath Ledger

Joaquin Phoenix, during his acceptance speech at the SAG awards 2020, first paid a tribute to Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio and said that he has always been an inspiration to him for over 25 years and also that he inspires many across the globe. Then he spoke about Christian Bale and his commitment towards his roles. Joaquin shared a funny anecdote and said that Christian never delivers a bad performance and it is very infuriating. Pheonix then went on to speak about Adam Driver and revealed that he has been watching him over the years and is moved by his incredible performances. Lastly, the Joker star mentioned his 'favourite actor' Heath Ledger and said, "I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger". Check out his speech video here:

Joaquin Phoenix takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rzysBczKo8 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix honors his fellow nominees at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/IZQDxGzTqF — Films to Films (@FilmstoFilms_) January 20, 2020

"I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger, so, thank you" pic.twitter.com/6EfPWnSGQu — Best of Joaquin Phoenix (@BestOfJPhoenix) January 20, 2020

