Jameela Jamil Comes Out As Queer After Receiving Backlash For Being Nominated As Judge

Star of the NBC comedy The Good Place, Jameela Jamil, has recently come out as queer after she received a lot of social media backlash after it was announced that she would be a judge in a TV voguing contest. She received backlash because it was believed that she was not suited to be a judge on something she does not have experience about.

Not an 'expert' in the subject matter

Voguing is a part of black and Latinx subculture of drag balls in the LGBT community. The HBO show will focus on a particular dance style that was Madonna's song Vogue and a documentary called Paris is Burning. Jamil received backlash because social media users believed that she lacked ties to the subject matter.

Jamil came out as queer through her Twitter on Wednesday and claimed that she had kept her sexuality a secret because she was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that had caused her a lot of mixed and negative emotion when she was a child.

Read: Jameela Jamil To Judge HBO's Voguing Competition, Netizens Outraged

Read: Veteran Actor Jameela Malik Passes Away; Mohanlal, Other Stars Pay Tributes

Lol.. I interviewed for this gig. As the mother of a house for nearly a decade it’s kind of kind blowing when ppl with no connection to our culture gets the gig. This is not shade towards Jameela, I love all that she stands for. If anything I question the decision makers https://t.co/kJleDihn02 — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) February 4, 2020

She also added that her coming out as Queer does not automatically qualify her as a judge to the ballroom. Jameela Jamil claims that she has privilege and power and a large following and she hopes to use all of those to help bring the show off the ground so that marginalized stars can be elevated and given a chance.

Read: Lizzo, Sofia, Jameela - Hollywood Celebs Who Are Spearheading Body-positive Campaigns

Read: Jameela Jamil Opens Up About Her Eating Disorders, Talks About 'a Sad Day 10 Yrs Ago'

Jamil has a personal brand that hugely focuses on body positivity. In the past, she has spoken out against the Kardashians and has dubbed them "double agents for the patriarchy".

The new show which will be called Legendary will see teams compete for cash prizes and the show will air on the forthcoming HBO streaming service called HBO max.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.