Jameela Jamil To Judge HBO's Voguing Competition, Netizens Outraged

Rest of the World News

British actor-model Jameela Jamil has been accused of cultural appropriation after she was declared a judge for HBO Max’s new TV voguing competition ‘Legendary’

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jameela Jamil

British actor-model Jameela Jamil has been accused of cultural appropriation after she was declared a judge for HBO Max’s new TV voguing competition ‘Legendary’. The other judges for the competition include rapper Megan Thee Stallion, celebrity stylist Law Roach and vogue icon Leiomy Maldonado.

Read: Kim Kardashian Says She Never Used Her Pool, Netizens 'can't Unsee' Kanye's Reaction

Netizens questions credibility

After Deadline Hollywood revealed that Jameela Jamil would be one of the judges for HBO Max’s voguing competition, a highly stylized, modern house dance, netizens questioned the credentials of the 33-year-old actor to be inducted as a judge. They asked whether celebrities who were a part of the vogueing culture like Billy Potter, Indya Moore or Angelica Ross were not available to judge the show.

t2

Read: Shekhar Kapur's Heartfelt Post On Parenthood Gets Netizens Emotional

Jamil reacted to Trace's tweet saying she is just one of the judges and not a house mother.

Jameela's co-host further offered the star support.

Read: Dino Morea's Polite Answer To A Netizen Asking, 'Watchu Doing?' Can't Be Missed

Read: Baboon Steals Lion Cub, Netizens Compare Video To Disney’s ‘The Lion King’

Published:
COMMENT
