Jameela Jamil To Judge HBO's Voguing Competition, Netizens Outraged

British actor-model Jameela Jamil has been accused of cultural appropriation after she was declared a judge for HBO Max’s new TV voguing competition ‘Legendary’. The other judges for the competition include rapper Megan Thee Stallion, celebrity stylist Law Roach and vogue icon Leiomy Maldonado.

Netizens questions credibility

After Deadline Hollywood revealed that Jameela Jamil would be one of the judges for HBO Max’s voguing competition, a highly stylized, modern house dance, netizens questioned the credentials of the 33-year-old actor to be inducted as a judge. They asked whether celebrities who were a part of the vogueing culture like Billy Potter, Indya Moore or Angelica Ross were not available to judge the show.

Billy Porter is right there!!!!!!!!!! Indya Moore is right there!!!!!!!! Angelica!!!! Ross!!!! Is!!! Right!!!! There!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/2BomFJx4Ku — Fiona Applebum Says Don't Give Shaun King Money!🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) February 4, 2020

wait so Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Rupaul, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross (literally any drag queen/ lgbt icon) wasn’t available???? pic.twitter.com/r5A6hd7Yga — ms.versace if ya nasty (@DVerscace) February 4, 2020

No she should have taken account that she doesn't know much about the culture either but a check is more important which is understandable but it goes to show how little she cares about other causes beyond what an influencer is promoting...she's up there w them — S (@blaquereign_) February 5, 2020

Jamil reacted to Trace's tweet saying she is just one of the judges and not a house mother.

Hey trace. I think you auditioned to be one of the house mothers. I’m just one of the judges. Not a house mother. We weren’t up for the same thing. @deadline are wrong. I’m NOT the MC. The brilliant @DashaunWesley is. I think you’re fucking amazing, in every way. And send you ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

Jameela's co-host further offered the star support.

