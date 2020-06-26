Jameela Jamil Slams Kim Kardashian's Corset-obsession; Calls It Damaging & Disappointing

Recently, Jameela Jamil lashed out at the reality TV star Kim Kardashian for her ‘obsession’ with body corsets and addressed a "damaging and disappointing" corset video Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram account earlier this week. Sharing a snap of the video posted, Jameela Jamil said she had received ‘over 1000 DMs’ to speak up about Kim’s outfit and mentioned that she ‘has had decades of body image issues and obsession.’

Adding to the same, Jameela Jamil mentioned that Kim Kardashian ‘has been HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances’. Jameela Jamil also remarked that Kim Kardashian is ‘so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she’s spilling it out onto her following’. Take a look at Jameela’s statement:

"Is this wrong? YES. But I’m not sure she realizes that she’s doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is a key to femininity and sex appeal. We grew up in the era of Heroin Chic, where we were told you HAD to look like an addict starving to death, so to go from that to being bullied about your body by the world? This toxicity from someone who is smart and knows better is a sign that this is harm she can’t stop doing. So there’s no point in screaming at her. The smart thing to do is to protect YOURSELF. YOU have the power. YOU control every Market. YOU choose what and who is trendy. Unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self-esteem. Don’t let the debris of their damage spill out onto you. Unfollow people/brands that don’t make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have. You’re the boss and none of them are nothing without you.”

Kim slammed for being a 'racist'

However, this is not the first time Kim was slammed for spreading the 'wrong message' across on social media. Kim Kardashian recently found herself at the receiving end of criticisms as fans accused her of racism in the wake of her latest social media post. Kim promoted the latest line from her shapewear brand SKIMS by sharing pictures of her latest SKIMS collection and got pointed out for being ‘culturally out of touch’. Kim shared a series of pictures that featured several models donning ‘nude’ coloured face masks with inners, in reaction to which Kim got called by dozens of internet users, as a black mask was advertised as a 'nude' option for a dark-skinned woman.

