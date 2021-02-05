Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Wants To Play James Bond, Says 'I Look Good In A Suit'

Daniel Craig will be stepping down from portraying James Bond on the big screen with the upcoming No Time to Die. There are several fan-favourite actors who people want to see as the next agent 007. Now, MCU’s Spider-Man Tom Holland has expressed his desire to be the next Bond.

Tom Holland wants to play James Bond in movies

In a recent with Variety, Tom Holland was asked what he would like to do next, following his success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. He said that he has got two roles coming up that he is playing in the next few years and he is “really excited” about them, but he cannot talk about them yet. The actor mentioned that as he is ultimately a “young British lad” who loves cinema, he would love to be James Bond. So, he is just putting that out there if the makers are searching for a new face. Holland asserted that he looks “pretty good” in a suit.

Although Tom Holland has shared his desire to portray agent 007, there is very little chance of that happening. The 24-year-old is still pretty young to essay James Bond unless the makers would like to show a younger version of the character. Another reason could be that his schedule is filled up for quite a long time. He is currently working on Spider-Man 3 in the MCU and will then continue with Uncharted. There could be more Marvel projects he will be connected with in the future. Holland also teased two exciting ventures in the next few years.

There are many other actors who are lined-up to play the MI6 agent. Fan-favourite choices are Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill. Henry Golding, Harry Styles, Charlie Hunnam, and even George Clooney have been considered. The latest suggestion was Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page. However, there is no confirmation on the next James Bond. Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007 is still yet to come in No Time to Die which will arrive on October 8, 2021.

James Bond has been one of the most popular characters for decades. Actors like Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have essayed agent 007. Daniel Craig portrayed the character in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015). He has garnered many praises for his performances.

