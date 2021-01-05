'American Gods Season 3 Different From Previous Seasons', Says Author-producer Neil Gaiman

Television show American Gods has caught the audiences' fancy as it is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by Neil Gaiman. The third season of the show is set to premiere on January 10, 2021. Neil Gaiman has said that American Gods season 3 is going to be very different from its previous season. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Emma Stone & Dave Expecting Their First Child? Former Spotted With Baby Bump In LA

Also read | How Tall Is Suri Cruise? Know All About Her Height, Age And Relationship With Father Tom

Neil Gaiman on American Gods season 3

In an exclusive interview with Radio Times, producer of the show American Gods Neil Gaiman has said that season 3 of the show is going to be very different from the previous ones. This season is expected to be much smaller and more personal as compared to season one and two. He also described the earlier season to be huge and that if one watches the first episode, they would want to watch the whole season.

The second season of the show received mixed reviews and a lukewarm response from the audiences as well. Neil Gaiman also went on to say that the show holds more significance as it sheds light on the Black Lives Matter movement. He also elaborated that everything in season three just felt right. He reflected on the relevance of the show by saying that it was more relatable in contemporary times because a mixed-race lead gets into trouble in small-town for being black.

The plot of the show revolves around the male lead, played by Rickey Whittle is released from prison to attend his wife's funeral. Here, he meets a strange man who offers him a job and transports to a world where magic is real. It also revolves around the Old Gods fearing the relevance amid the world growing up with technology. American Gods season 3 cast includes Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes and Ian McShane. The plot of the third season will see Ricky Whittle's character, Shadow Moon, moves to Wisconsin. He also adopts a new name to hide from the New Gods. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read | Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her New Year Resolution In A Funny Goop Product Promotion Video

Also read | Ashton Kutcher Clarifies About 'That 70s Show' Co-actor Tanya Roberts On Twitter

Image courtesy- @americangodsus Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.