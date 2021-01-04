Mariah Carey's Memoir Will Take You On A Roller Coaster Ride

Mariah Carey is one of the most acclaimed pop stars of her generation. She recently wrote her memoir titled The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. Mariah Carey's memoir gives an insight into her life as she recalls the best and worst days of her life in it. Read The Meaning of Mariah Carey review ahead.

Mariah Carey's memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey review

Mariah Carey's memoir takes the readers through her life story with a tinge of humour. It does not include gossips or even remarks on her fellow artists. It is simply a story of her past which helps the readers connect with her better and know her side of the story as well. She has written about her troubled family relations in the memoir. Mariah Carey has also written the details of her marriage with former Sony CEO Tommy Mottola and has turned the relationship to be an emotionally abusive one. She has also added her personal experiences like how she was bullied in school and how people passed racist remarks at her because her father was black.

She has largely credited her life of singing in the memoir. She has also intricately described the music-writing process as well. Mariah Carey has written that singing was like escapism for her while song-writing was a way of processing things that were happening with her and around her. Mariah Carey's memoir also takes her readers back to the time when she collaborated with Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Da Brat. She has recalled the experience like witnessing the moment first hand.

Mariah Carey has revealed that she wrote a gunge album while she was at the peak of her career. She does not mention her reported friendship with Courtney Love at all in her memoir. The autobiography largely reflects how much music means to her. There are several references to this in her autobiography.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Mariah Carey's net worth is estimated to be $320 million. She has delivered several superhit songs as well. She is titled as the 'Christmas Queen' as most of her songs centre around Christmas. Some of the most popular of Mariah Carey's songs are All I Want For Christmas Is You which has 689 million views on YouTube, Without You which has 300 million views on YouTube and Always Be My Baby has 212 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy: @mariahcarey Instagram