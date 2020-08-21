Rami Malek As Safin In Next James Bond Film 'No Time To Die' Is A Total 'supervillain'

Rami Malek will next be seen on the big screen as the villain in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die. The makers of James Bond recently revealed the name of Rami Malek's character. They also shared the first look for the actor as the next big bad of the James Bond franchise.

First look for Rami Malek in No Time To Die shared online

Above is the first look poster for Rami Malek's character in No Time To Die. In the caption for the post, the makers of No Time To Die revealed that Rami Malek will play the role of Safin in the upcoming James Bond films. In the image shared by James Bond's Instagram page, Rami Malek is standing in a forest while looking at something unseen. #NoTimeToDie was also used as a tag in the caption for the image.

James Bond No Time To Die is set to release in November of 2020. The movie will once again star Daniel Craig as James Bond. No Time To Die takes place five years after James Bond retires from his life as Agent 007. Other than Rami Malek and Daniel Craig, No Time To Die will also feature Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Speaking to Empire in an exclusive interview, producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that Rami Malek's character was "really the supervillain." She also added that Rami Malek's Safin is the only villain who gets under James Bond’s skin. Barbara also called Safin a "nasty piece of work.” Meanwhile, Rami Malek discussed his character with E! host Ryan Seacrest. The actor claimed that Safin was quite unique and very complex.

Rami Malek further revealed that Safin was called "misunderstood" by Daniel Craig. Rami also talked about how he enjoyed working with Craig and was glad to be a part of the James Bond franchise. Rami Malek became a renowned actor for his brilliant performance in Netflix's Mr. Robot.

[Promo from @007 Instagram]

