'Spectre' BTS From The Opening Scene With Daniel Craig As James Bond; See

Directed by Sam Mendes, Spectre is the twenty-fourth film in the James Bond franchise. It stars Daniel Craig as MI 6 agent James Bond, along with Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Dave Bautista, Andrew Scott, Monica Bellucci, Ralph Fiennes and others. The opening scene of the movie grabbed much attention. Now the makers have released few behind-the-scene photos from the sequence.

Behind-the-scene photos from Spectre opening sequence

Spectre makers have released some behind-the-scenes pictures from the much-hyped opening sequence of the movie on Twitter. It stated that 1,520 extras were called in to film the scene that takes place during 'Day of the Dead' in Mexico City. In one picture, Daniel Craig is seen donning a skeleton costume, which he wore as a disguise. Next photo has director Sam Mendes shooting a particular scene or setting his camera. Another pic is a shot of the helicopter before landing on the ground. The last photo has Alessandro Cremona as Marco Sciarra getting his makeup done as an artist rolls a bottle of blood on his neck. Check out the tweet below.

A look behind the scenes of the opening scene from SPECTRE. Did you know that 1,520 extras were employed for this sequence? pic.twitter.com/5t0REnrATB — James Bond (@007) August 19, 2020

Spectre opening scene was applauded for its continuous single shot and flawless editing. In it, Daniel Craig as Agent 007 carries out an untheorized mission in Mexico City on the 'Day of the Dead'. It starts with James Bond in disguise on the streets going inside a building. The camera follows him as he enters the hotel with a girl, who goes in with him into the lift and the room. The shot continues as Bond appears in his traditional agent suit while focusing on the women. Without any cut, it then follows James Bond as he walks on the roof sidewalk with a gun to eliminate his enemy. The scene cuts when he finds his target in a building in front of him.

Ahead, the scene shows Daniel Craig as James Bond, running on the busy street on the 'Day of the Dead'. He follows Marco Sciarra who was about to take off in his helicopter. Bond engages in a brawl with the baddie inside the chopper while it is in the air. After a lot of struggle, Agent 007 kicks Marco Sciarra out of the helicopter.

Spectre was helmed by Sam Mendes as his second movie in the series, following Skyfall (2012). The movie was released in theatres on October 26, 2015, in the United Kingdom, and November 6, 2020, in the United States. It garnered mix reviews from the audiences but was a success at the box office.

