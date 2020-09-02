Pierce Brosnan To Star In Terry Loane's Next Directorial Project 'The Last Rifleman'

Pierce Brosnan is all set to star in the real-life inspired film The Last Rifleman. The movie is based on a real-life person and his amazing feat as a World War veteran. The movie has been directed by Terry Loane who is known for his previous film titled Mickybo and Me. Fans of the actor are quite excited to watch Pierce Brosnan in this role and are thus, eager to see how the story unfolds. The makers of the film have already acquired the rights to make the film, according to a report by Variety.

The makers will also be presenting the film at the Toronto film festival. The Last Rifleman as a movie is about a man living at a care centre in Northern Ireland. Things seem perfect and normal for the man, however, on the 75th anniversary of the landing in Normandy, he decides to secretly escape. Once escaped, the World War 2 veteran embarks on an adventurous journey all the way to France to pay his final respects to his best friend. During the journey, it is also up to him to face the demons of his past and find the courage to overcome them to achieve his ultimate goal. The movie is based around this quest done by an individual named Bernard Jordan who escaped his care canter in East Sussex at age 89.

The man boarded a bus to Portsmouth and then moved to a ferry to France and made his way to Normandy for the anniversary of the D-Day commemorations held in June of 2014. It is this story that has inspired the makers to present it in the form of a film. The Last Rifleman speaks of this brave and persuasive man who achieved his goals despite several obstacles. The film has been written by Kevin Fitzpatrick and has been produced by Katy Jackson along with John Leslie. The makers told the news portal that the story of Bernard inspired them and his journey caught the nation’s attention. Enthralled by this story, the makers added that it is this spirit that epitomised the second World War generation.

