Where Was 'Skyfall' Filmed? Know All About James Bond Movie Locations

Skyfall was released in 2012 and was the 23rd film in the James Bond franchise. It was Daniel Craig's third film where he played the role of Agent 007. The movie also features Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva, the antagonist, and Judi Dench as M. The movie was directed by Sam Mendes and written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and John Logan. Read further to know more about the Skyfall filming location.

Where was Skyfall filmed?

There are multiple locations in which the movie was filmed. From Turkey to Scotland, Daniel surely did move around a lot for the film. Let us have a look at the Skyfall filming location, with respect to particular scenes or buildings.

Where is Skyfall House located?

As per fancypantshome.com, the Skyfall House was located in Surrey, England and not in Scotland as the movie shows. The art director Dean Clegg made the classic 'Skyfall House' from scratch and was used for six months throughout the shooting time. The scenes where James Bond is in the house was shot on a soundstage at Pinewood Studios. The set included all the objects that would give out the look of ancestral British country lodge.

Where was Skyfall filmed in Scotland map?

The final scene of the movie, where Bond returns to his home was shot in Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands, 100 miles north of Glasgow, as per media.hopper.com. The open area in the location allowed destructive scenes in the film. The location is usually less crowded and the locals use it for cycling, hiking and other activities.

Where was the beach bar scene in Skyfall filmed?

As per the same publication, the scene where Bond was shot and he ended up on the beach was filmed in Turkey, in the city of Fethiye. This was the scene, where the actor tried to drink without getting bitten by the Scorpio. The location is a nine-hour drive from Istanbul. The location is known as Turkish Riviera.

Other shoot locations

The opening scene of the movie was shot in Istanbul which also featured 1500-year-old mosque, Hagia Sophia. The fighting and chasing sequence in Shanghai when Bond tries to find information from an assassin was shot in Pudong skyscraper. The small island where Skyfall's villain Silva stayed was shot in Japan. The location lies just off the coast of Nagasaki and was built Mitsubishi in the early 20th century.

