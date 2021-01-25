Sharon Stone Photoshops Bernie Sanders In A Scene From 'Basic Instinct'

American actress Sharon Stone took to her Twitter to hop on the Bernie Sanders memes trend. She shared a photoshopped picture of herself where her head was replaced by Bernie's. The original picture is from the actor's movie Basic Instinct which was released in 1992. On the other hand, Jamie Lee Curtis also took some time to share a meme where Bernie was photoshopped in one of the scenes from her movie True Lies. The fans of both the actors replied with their version of the meme. Check it out.

Sharon Stone's indecent take on Bernie Sanders memes

Bernie, Bernie, Bernie.....

slow down buddy pic.twitter.com/0MeCTl1Rup — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 23, 2021

While sharing the picture, she added the caption, "Bernie, Bernie, Bernie..... slow down buddy". One of the fans tweeted another edited picture of Sharon from her movie where she is sitting while wearing her famous white dress. Another user complimented her for the meme and pointed out that the mittens are still on. Check out their tweets.

Best one yet! The pants are off but the mittens are on!! — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) January 23, 2021

Jamie Lee Curtis' take on the meme trend

The 62-year-old shared the meme that was made from her famous seductive scene from the movie True Lies. Her fans replied to the tweet with their version of the meme. Check it out.

Coming in hot with an appropriate crossover pic.twitter.com/NSPJGRoOLn — DROO87 (@DoctaOO) January 22, 2021

Bernie Sanders memes

The meme trend began after Joe Biden's inauguration day. Bernie was spotted sitting on a chair wearing patterned mittens and this picture took the internet by the storm. Thousands of people went on to photoshop the picture on different scenarios. From movie scenes to animes to different day to day scenery.

Later on, the story of the mittens was revealed by a politics reporter on her Twitter account. It was mentioned that Bernie Sanders' mittens were actually made by Jen Ellis. She is a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont. The mittens were given to him two years ago and the teacher is quite surprised that he wore them. They are made out of repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece from recycled plastic bottles. Check it out.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

While the world was busy making memes on him, Bernie used this opportunity to raise money for charity. While talking to CNN affiliate WCAX, the Senator mentioned that he is happy with the meme trend and has now launched a campaign store that is selling sweatshirts. The sweatshirts will feature his viral meme picture. The proceedings will go to ‘Meals on Wheels’ programs in Sander’s home state of Vermont which would provide food stamps for old age, vulnerable senior citizens on a low wage. The cost of the sweatshirt is $45.

