'True Lies' Cast: A List Of Actors That Were A Part Of This 1994 James Cameron Directorial

True Lies was an action comedy film which was written by James Cameron and also had him at the helm. The plot follows a U.S. government agent Harry Tasker who finds it difficult to balance between his life as a spy and his duties towards his family. Read along and take a look at the True Lies cast.

True Lies Cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the lead role of Harry Tasker as well as Harry Rehnquist in the movie. The actor who is also a former professional bodybuilder became famous for his roles in Hollywood action films. He made his debut with the bodybuilding documentary Pumping Iron in 1977. His career then flourished after his role in sword-and-sorcery epic Conan the Barbarian in 1982. Some of his other notable projects include the Terminator franchise, Commando, The Running Man, Predator, Total Recall, True Lies in the action genre, followed by Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Junior and Jingle All the Way among the comedy genre.

James Lee Curtis

James Lee Curtis played the role of Helen Tasker in the movie and went on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and the Saturn Award for Best Actress for her performance. She was also nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and MTV Movie Awards for the Best Actress in a supporting role and Best Actress Awards respectively. Some of her other notable films include Blue Steel, My Girl, Forever Young, The Tailor of Panama, Freaky Friday, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, You Again, Veronica Mars, Halloween and Knives Out.

Tom Arnold

Tom Arnold played the role of Albert "Gib" Gibson in the 1994 film. The actor has been a part of several acclaimed projects which include Nine Months, McHale's Navy, Animal Factory, Cradle 2 the Grave, Mr. 3000, Happy Endings, The Great Buck Howard, and Madea's Witness Protection. He has also hosted the show The Best Damn Sports Show Period for four years and made an appearance on Sons of Anarchy.

Art Malik

Malik played an Islamic extremist named Salim Abu Aziz in True Lies. The actor is popular for his role of Hari Kumar in The Jewel in the Crown. He also portrayed the role of Milkha Singh’s father in the Hindi language Farhan Akhtar starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

