Avatar 2 Plot Revealed In James Cameron's Avatar Deleted Scene

Avatar has been one of the much-acclaimed films in Hollywood. The sequel of Avatar has begun its filming stage with necessary precautions and have also been sharing glimpses on their respective social media handle. However, fans of the film are always rooting for some new details about Avatar 2 from the makers. And now, as per recent reports, it has been revealed that the set up for Avatar 2's story was revealed in a deleted scene of the original Avatar movie.

The film part of Avatar which released in 2019 had garnered praise from fans and movie buffs for its acting skill and storyline. It was known even before James Cameron started working on Avatar 2, that the director had a franchise for the story in mind. He had also, surprisingly, laid the foundation for Avatar 2 but did not make it to the film's final cut.

It has been seen among the deleted scenes from the original shows that Na'vi tribes with children and pregnant women migrate into the planet's large bodies of water. It has also been shown in one of the film's deleted scene that Jake teases Neytiri's pregnancy. After Jake and Neytiri share an intimate moment under the Tree of Sounds, Jake's voiceover at the end of the film has him talking about "new life." He is then seen rubbing the belly of Neytiri.

About the film

Avatar is a fantasy action-adventure film that revolves around a paraplegic Marine that is dispatched on a special mission to the moon Pandora. But he gets torn between following his commands and protecting the world he thinks is his home. The movie stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana and others.

Movie productions had been brought to a halt because of the COVID 19 pandemic. Disney had recently revealed that after rescheduling its film release schedule, the Avatar films have been pushed back a year. This means Avatar 2 is now going to release in December 2022. As a result, all the other sequels were also moved back a year. This implies the release of Avatar 3 in December 2024, and release of Avatar 4 in December 2026. Avatar 5 will also release in December 2028.

