Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver Gives Thumbs Up For The Cameras In THESE Latest On Set Pictures

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of all time. The first movie went on to become a blockbuster. The fans of the movie are always rooting for some new details about Avatar 2 from the makers. Avatar 2 is currently under production. Fans of the movie were in for a big surprise as the makers recently posted new images from the sets of Avatar 2. In the recently released pictures from the sets, Sigourney Weaver is seen working for the film. Here is a look at the recently released Avatar 2 pictures.

Sigourney Weaver on the sets of Avatar 2

The makers released the pictures from the Avatar 2 sets on the official Twitter handle of the movie. In one of the pictures, Sigourney Weaver is seen doing an underwater stunt in what looks like a motion capture outfit. The caption of the post highlighted how Sigourney Weaver never shies away from doing a stunt. The tweet reads, “From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater!”. In another picture, Sigourney Weaver is giving a thumbs up to the cameras while shooting for Avatar 2. She is almost neck-deep in a pool of bubbles. Here is a look at the picture from Avatar 2 set.

From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater! pic.twitter.com/MnZ0cgGGjP — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 10, 2020

As soon as the pictures were shared online, they started going viral all over social media. A lot of fans showed their excitement for Avatar 2 while some were surprised to see her shooting for the film. Here is a look at some of the reactions.

Wait... this is actually IN production? — Josh the Amazing Animator (@mordennight) September 10, 2020

Is she playing a new character because she died in the first one — Jeff (@Ordinary_Jeff) September 10, 2020

What happened to Grace in Avatar?

Sigourney Weaver had played the role of Dr Grace Augustine in Avatar. She was a xenobotanist in charge of the Avatar program. Her character died in the movie due to a gunshot wound inflicted by Colonel Quaritch. Director James Cameron had said in an earlier interview to Deadline that Sigourney Weaver will be playing a different and more challenging character in the upcoming sequels as her character died in the first movie.

Avatar 2’s cast and Avatar 2’s release

According to a report by comicbook.com, Avatar 2 will see old cast members like Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. Some of the new cast members in the Avatar 2’s cast are Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones. The movie was expected to release next year but due to the pandemic, Avatar 2’s release has been delayed.

Promo Image Credits: sigourney.weaver.official Instagram and Avatar Twitter

