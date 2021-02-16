James Corden Talks About His Weight Loss Journey With Oprah Winfrey On 'Weight Watchers'

The Late Late Show host and actor James Corden recently opened up about his challenges with losing weight in Hollywood. In a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey on her virtual Weight Watchers Your Life in Focus program, Corden opened up about his journey following a new diet, including challenging the stereotypical notions in the industry of what it is 'to be a man'. Oprah also showed James Corden a video of him announcing his plan to join the WW program in an effort to find healthier ways to lose weight.

James Corden on his Weight Loss Journey

The Prom actor, who recently scored a Golden Globe nomination for the film said that as a man, it is historically seen as 'not sexy' to reveal that you are on a diet. Corden revealed to Oprah that he would like to be a healthier presence for his family and kids. Corden has partnered with WW, which was formerly known as Weight Watchers, a program that replaced Oprah Winfrey's Life In Focus tour amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Corden revealed that the past five weeks of his weight loss journey were transformative.

He also praised the efforts of his wife Julia in his weight loss journey. He said, "My wife has been incredible with this. With my whole journey with food, she's been really, really amazing with me, and I've really found this past five weeks that I’m on a start of a journey that I’m determined to finish, and I feel that I can." He continued, “As soon as you open yourself up to people and say, 'This is how I'm feeling and I think I might be struggling with this,' you will be met with a wave of people going, 'How can I help?'

Oprah Winfrey's WW episode also featured Jennifer Garner, singer Ciara and Kim Wheatley in the live stream. Winfrey also offered her own advice to James Corden by saying "Realizing that you are worthy of putting yourself back on your list is a profound expression of being the love you need." Oprah added that by putting an emphasis on love and nurturing, Weight Watchers teaches its members to treat themselves with compassion and having 'reverence' for yourself.

Cordon stated that he wants to get healthier for his family, especially setting an example for his kids Max (9), daughters Carey (6) and Charlotte (3). In a WW press release, he said he wants to change the way he lives and become better for his children and his family. He added he doesn't want to feel 'embarrassed' while he's out of breath, chasing his son down on the hockey field. He further added that the weight wasn't the issue but he's ready to tackle the wellness issue.

James Corden's movies and updates

James Corden is the host of the late-night talk show titled The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the most famous celebs in Hollywood have a tete-a-tete with the comic personality. His most famous segment in the show is The Carpool Karaoke, where he invites famous singers and artists for a ride in his car, as they chat and sing to some of their songs hits via karaoke. He recently starred in Ryan Murphy directorial The Prom (2021) and garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy film. Several fans were 'confused' by his nomination that led to some backlash from some viewers for his 'stereotypical and offensive' portrayal of a gay man in the musical film.

