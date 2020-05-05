James Corden Organises A Pet Gala To Fill In The Void Met Gala Left; See Pics

Every year, the first night of Monday in May is typically the host to one of the most fashionable and glamorous nights of the fashion industry. It is the day for the glamorous annual Met Gala. Met Gala 2020 was expected to happen on May 4, 2020. However, due to the current Coronavirus pandemic around the world, the night has been postponed indefinitely.

For all the fans of Met Gala 2020, James Corden and stylist Brad Goreski came up with a night equally exciting. James Corden and Brad Goreski came up with Pet Gala, the pet version of the stylish and glamorous night.

The Late Late Show host James Corden called out all pet owners to get their pets dressed for the night of Pet Gala. He urged people around the world to dress up their dogs, cats, rabbits, etc. according to Met Gala 2020 theme. This year Met Gala 2020 theme was supposed to be of About Time: Fashion and Duration. In other words, the Met Gala 2020 theme was inspired by the looks from fashion’s past and future.

Brad Goreski and James Corden watched as the spectacular event of Pet Gala took place. James Corden’s call for a pet gala saw pets like dogs, cats, chickens, guinea pigs, and rabbits dressing up according to this year’s Met Gala 2020 theme.

The animals looked adorable as they flaunted their outfits on a small screen. From traditional outfits to rocking the wackiest looks the pets did it all. The outfits included the use of pearls, feathers, and sequins to highlights like tiaras, clock head dresses, and elaborate trains.

Here is a look at some of the best looks of Pet Gala:

Lewks upon lewks tonight at the #LateLatePetGala. pic.twitter.com/2oLVvAmanJ — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 5, 2020

pic.twitter.com/rEqowTMZk2 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 5, 2020

Marlo looking a lil' Liza with a Z on the #LateLatePetGala red carpet. pic.twitter.com/yjUTVfvvRK — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 5, 2020

Brutus is timeless in his Bark Jacobs #LateLatePetGala. Werk Brutus, WERK. pic.twitter.com/ekDXHkJM3Y — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 5, 2020

As Anna Wintour once said: "You either know fashion or you don't"



Well, Coco of the #LateLatePetGala knows fashion. pic.twitter.com/JssLwah4oI — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 5, 2020

The glitz.

The glamour.

The pawgeantry.



Tonight at 12:37c on @CBS, the #LateLatePetGala will leave the fashion world begging for more. pic.twitter.com/wuqLqEqmZc — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 5, 2020

