Met Gala 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Co-chair Anna Wintour Issues Statement

The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art i.e. the Met Gala has been postponed 'indefinitely'. The Gala has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Annual Met Gala was supposed to take place on May 4 this year.

The Coronavirus pandemic is causing a major loss to the global entertainment industry. Apart from the entertainment industry, several other industries are also suffering because of COVID-19. Now it has impacted the fashion industry. The biggest night in the fashion world i.e. the Met Gala has been postponed.

According to a media portal’s report, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art i.e. the Met Gala or the Met Ball has been postponed indefinitely amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. This year the Met Gala was supposed to take place on May 4 and its theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration”.

According to the report, the Metropolitan Museum will stay closed until April 4. The museum is also following the CDC’s guidelines and hence it will remain closed for the next eight weeks as well to avoid gathering of 50 or more people. Since the museum is following the CDC’s guidelines all the programs and events until May 15 have been postponed.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Met Gala’s co-chair Anna Wintour also talked about the Met Gala being postponed indefinitely on her magazine’s website. In her statement, Wintour said that due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the museum, it will remain closed and hence the “About Time” and the Met Gala will not take place according to the schedule. However, Anna did not fail to mention that the readers will get a preview of the “extraordinary exhibition” in the forthcoming May issue of the magazine.

