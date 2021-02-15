Zack Snyder's Justice League' Trailer Gives A Glimpse Of Joker, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Jared Leto as Joker was finally seen in the Justice League trailer. On February 14, the official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League has seemingly confirmed that director Zack Snyder is very aware of the meme trend surrounding The Joker online. Fans have been creating memes around the line "We live in a society" for a while and have been wanting to see the character in the movies. Synder's nod to this has made fans feel very excited about the film.

Also read: 'The Little Things' Cast: All About The Actors & Characters They Play In Crime-thriller

Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer goes viral

The addition of the line to the trailer is one of the reasons why the trailer has gone viral. Fans have waited for the trailer for a long time and on finally getting the trailer with this unexpected yet pleasant surprise made netizens rush to post their views online. One line said by Jared Leto's Joker to Ben Affleck's Batman is at the root of it all this frenzy— "We live in a society, where honour is a distant memory. Don't we, Batman?".

Also read: Jared Leto As Joker Was Originally Not Included In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Story

Fans completely lost their minds on the fact that Leto was actually saying these words to Batman. They could not believe that their dreams turned to reality years after the meme actually originated. It made them realise that Snyder was aware of everything that happened online and was making an effort to incorporate it into the mainframe of the film. This has made fans think of other possible easter eggs they could find in the film.

credit where credit's due: having Leto Joker actually say "we live in a society" in that trailer is some grade-A trolling and I respect it — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 14, 2021

having the joker say “we live in a society” is obviously a stroke of deranged brilliance on zack’s part but the trailer editor who put that line directly over the title card, ensuring it was the image which was guaranteed to go viral, deserves a raise — Master Trap Assassin (@esthermirirose) February 14, 2021

Zack Snyder will go down as the Madman who actually made Joker say "We live in a society" lmao. Man's on a whole new level of trolling 💀 pic.twitter.com/k7Solmr1ri — Bruised Wayne (@Cruelfilm) February 14, 2021

They left a pause after it and everything, JUST SO WE KNEW — Jacob Freda (@Shak_hob) February 14, 2021

Fans have said that the use of the phrase in the trailer is a sure way to make it go viral and they have lauded Snyder’s intelligence in the use of the same. Others have said that the entire online community that was trolling the Batman and Joker franchise was now on the opposite end of the gun being trolled. The best part of all of it for fans was the fact that Jared Leto had reposted the trailer with the tag phrase letting fans know that he was in on the whole scheme and that he was aware of what fans were talking of the Joker.

Also read: New Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Promises To Bring Back The Age Of Superheroes

We live in a society https://t.co/3OaJxZlfOy — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 14, 2021

Also read: Jared Leto As Joker In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Revealed; See First Look Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.