James Gunn Explains Why He's Had 'the Most Fun' Writing And Directing 'The Suicide Squad'

Film maker James Gunn is an active social media user, especially on Twitter ever since HBO Max released a trailer that featured some new footage from his upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. On Wednesday, James Gunn promised that the full trailer will be worth the wait and assured fans that they don't have to see Suicide Squad (2016) in order to understand the new film.

Today, the director posted a thread on Twitter explaining why The Suicide Squad was the most fun he's had while making a movie. This is especially intriguing considering he also helmed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel Studios. Take a look at his tweet updates here:

#TheSuicideSquad was the most fun. This was the result of 1) Making creativity my ultimate priority. In the past I’d let my perfectionism or my people pleasing or my fear of not making a hit too much a part of my inner conversation. I let creativity fully take the reigns. https://t.co/nuLveGop7b — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 28, 2021

Behind the scenes of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (2021)

Gunn is both the writer and director of the upcoming film which is the tenth instalment in the DCEU. On January 28, a Twitter user asked Gunn, "Out of all the films you've worked on which would you say has been the most fun to do? And are there any you wish you could go back and change?", to which Gunn replied in a series of tweets corresponding the fan's query. James Gunn said that he was in tune with his film-making abilities, as film-making was never a "fun process" for him. He added that he chose the best film crew he had worked with in his past films such as The Guardians of The Galaxy and its sequel which released to critical and commercial success in 2014 and 2017, respectively. He said that he was fortunate to have a supportive studio, highly talented cast and crew backing his project. In the same tweets, he said that he felt in a better place "emotionally and mentally". He also stated that the film was a result of making "creativity" his ultimate priority.

About The Suicide Squad cast and crew

On August 23, 2020, Warner Bros released behind scenes sneak peek of The Suicide Squad (2021), which followed the official "Roll Call" confirming the cast of the series. The Suicide Squad is bringing back a few fan-favourite characters from the previous instalment like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman), and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). This provides a small connection to the previous film while allowing director James Gunn to fill out the rest of the roster with new characters that have no connection to the prior film's adventure. The new characters that audiences will meet for the first time include Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and Peacemaker (John Cena).

With a focus on the new characters, and with a Peacemaker spin-off series for HBO Max on the way, Warner Bros. is positioning this as a new starting off point for audiences. James Gunn is also the writer and director of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which will release in 2023. The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to release in theatres and premiere on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

