Margot Robbie Teases Insane Action Sequence In 'The Suicide Squad' Featuring Harley Quinn

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Margot Robbie will be returning as Harley Quinn in her third outing as the character. The actor recently revealed that the forthcoming movie has the most difficult and insane sequence featuring Harley.

Also Read | Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn To Have "new Sides" In 'The Suicide Squad'

'The Suicide Squad' to have insane Harley Quinn sequence

During the recent DC FanDome event, Margot Robbie talked about the scale of The Suicide Squad and how tough it was to shoot certain scenes. She said that she does not want to give the details away, but when people will watch it there is a scene, probably about halfway through it. The actor stated that it is an “insane sequence” that Harley Quinn does which was one of the most difficult things she ever shot onscreen.

She mentioned that they shot it in like four days and she recalled looking at the schedule and being like ‘Oh my god, we’re not going to be able to do this. This is going to be impossible.’

However, they did it, but it was hard, and she was “beat up” by the end of it. Margot Robbie revealed that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn texted her before the Q&A session and said that the scene looks amazing. That whole sequence “apparently looks really cool,” so when the audiences will see the movie, they will know exactly what Robbie is talking about, she noted.

Also Read | The Suicide Squad Is 100% James Gunn's Cut With 'zero Interference,' Reveals The Director

Also Read | Johnny Depp Fans Demand His Return In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' With Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie debut as Harley Quinn in the DCEU in 2016 with Suicide Squad. She recently played the character again in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) which released in February 2020. Now she is among the few actors from the Suicide Squad cast to reprise her role in the upcoming standalone sequel.

After essaying the character for quite a long time, Margot Robbie mentioned that she feels like she has gotten to know Harley Quinn. The actor stated that in every film, she has gotten to know her more. But, she honestly still feels like she is just “scratching the surface” of Quinn’s depth. Robbie noted that she feels like there is “so much more” to her that audiences have not got to see yet.

Also Read | James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' BTS Video Praised By David Ayer

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad has an ensemble cast. Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney will reprise their characters as Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, and Captain Boomerang, respectively. It also features Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. The Suicide Squad is currently set to hit theatres on August 6, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.