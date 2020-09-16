'The Suicide Squad' Director James Gunn Reveals 2 Actors He Wrote Without Meeting Them

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It is written and directed by James Gunn. The movie has an ensemble cast including big names from Hollywood. Now, Gunn revealed that he does not write roles for actors before meeting them, but did it for the first time for two members of The Suicide Squad cast.

James Gunn reveals 'TSS' characters he wrote for actors before meeting them

James Gunn has been quite active on his Twitter handle. The filmmaker disclosed on the social media platform that he penned down The Suicide Squad characters for Idris Elba and Joaquín Cosío even before meeting them. He mentioned that he usually does not do that but was impressed with them.

The revelation was made when Joaquin Cosio celebrated the anniversary of him commencing his The Suicide Squad journey on Twitter. In reply to the actor’s tweet, James Gunn tweeted that he wrote the character for Cosio when an executive producer from Narcos praised his performance. Check out the tweet.

This is the only guy, other than @idriselba, I wrote a role in #TheSuicideSquad for whom I had never met. My friend Eric Newman, the EP on #Narcos, told me he was "His favorite actor ever." This was the photo we texted Eric when we first met in person. Miss you, @cosio_joaquin! https://t.co/4qbIC5dUp4 pic.twitter.com/ocpiO6PTFr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 13, 2020

Earlier, The Suicide Squad cast had a video call to celebrate Idris Elba’s birthday. Wishing the actor, James Gunn tweeted the same about Elba that he cast him without having a one-on-one meet. The filmmaker mentioned that the actor went beyond his expectations as an actor.

I rarely write roles for actors I've never met, but I did exactly that for @idriselba in #TheSuicideSquad & couldn't be happier I did - you went beyond my expectations as an actor AND as a human being. I can't wait for folks to see you as #Bloodsport. Happy Birthday, my friend! pic.twitter.com/PxkNIwSraj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 6, 2020

Idris Elba plays Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. He was first said to be cast as Deadshot, but as the character was portrayed by Will Smith in Suicide Squad (2016), the makers decide to give Elba in an all-new role. Idris Elba is quite familiar with superhero genre as he essayed Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Joaquin Cosio will play Mateo Suarez in The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad cast also includes Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. The movie is said not to be affected by COVID-19 pandemic and is in its pre-production stage. The Suicide Squad is currently set to hit theatres on August 6, 2021.

