James Gunn Given Liberty To Kill Off Any Character In DC's 2021 Film, 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn has been creating excitement amongst the audience with details related to his upcoming DC venture, The Suicide Squad. In a recent interaction with Empire, the actor said that he was given the creative liberty to kill off any character in the DC universe. His fans are hopeful that such freedom would result in great fight sequences and unexpected deaths, giving the plotline an unpredictable dimension. The director also spoke highly of David Ayer’s 2016 film, Suicide Squad, which did not do quite well with the critics.

James Gunn has the license to kill in DC

James Gunn recently spoke to Empire about his upcoming 2021 film The Suicide Squad which, according to a few fans, is vaguely connected to the 2016 film and is also a probable sequel. He said that no one really knows who is going to live and who is going to die in this version. He was given full freedom to kill off anyone in the DC universe.

Since James Gunn has been working on both DC and MCU movies, he was also able to draw some comparisons between the two universe and its storylines. Speaking about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the filmmaker said that from the very beginning, almost all Guardians have been portrayed as the good, except Nebula, who is the outlier there. But in DC’s The Suicide Squad, some characters end up being good while others finish in a terrible state. These characters don’t just play by the words but also act accordingly, hence giving it a more gruesome effect.

James Gunn also spoke about the 2016 Suicide Squad which did not gain critical acclaim, as expected. He spoke highly of the film and said that even though David Ayer’s film did not come out as expected, there was one thing he really liked about the film. According to James, David Ayer picked fantastic actors to play the roles and helped the actors build their characters in a very deep and fearless manner. This Suicide Squad cast factor has worked really well for the movie, in his opinion.

Image courtesy: James Gunn Instagram

