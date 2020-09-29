'The Suicide Squad' Star Sean Gunn Praises Its Cast And Director Brother James Gunn

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Written and directed by James Gunn, it has an ensemble cast including a number of big names. Now Sean Gunn, who plays John Monroe / Weasel, in the film has praised its cast.

Sean Gunn praises the “remarkable” cast of 'The Suicide Squad'

In a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb, Sean Gunn shared his experience of working with The Suicide Squad cast. He said that he does not know what it was like for shooting Suicide Squad (2016). He mentioned that he knows from talking to Joel Kinnaman a little bit that they got to be close while filming.

Sharing his own experience, Sean stated that with The Suicide Squad, it was just a remarkable group of actors. He asserted that it just goes to show what a modern tentpole can be, that one would have 15 to 20 accomplished actors who have extensive resumes and have done all sorts of brilliant work, and every part of it wore that out.

Sean Gunn added that every day on set he was not only working with good people, but everybody was putting tremendous efforts. He stated that all the actors were at the top of their game. He stated that everyone got along great and he would go into the trenches of movie making with every single one of those people again. Gunn plays a terrifying half-rat, half-man character. He kept things under wrap on the story of the movie.

From Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to DC’s The Suicide Squad, Sean Gunn has collaborated with his elder brother James Gunn quite a lot. Talking about their ventures with each other, he said that they do not fight a lot as collaborators. Their jobs fit together very well. He explained that James is a writer/director and he is an actor. He stated that James is his boss on set and he has also been his older brother his whole life. In terms of status, he asserted that they are already where they are supposed to be.

Being truthful, Sean mentioned that he enjoys working with his brother more than he enjoys working with anybody else. He said that James Gunn is very good at his job and maybe if he was not so good at his job, he would not feel that way. The actor stated that they have a history and a breadth of experience together where they have a shorthand, where they can speak to one another. It is very easy to collaborate with his brother. He asserted that after they do a take, he can often tell whether they have got it right or not just by looking at James’ expression.

The Suicide Squad cast includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Joaquin Cosio, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. It has generated good hype among the audiences. The Suicide Squad is currently set to hit theatres on August 6, 2021.

