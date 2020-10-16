Michael Rooker Says Yondu Is Over But He Is Ready To Play Another Marvel Or DC Character

Michael Rooker played Yondu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor bid farewell to the character in the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Now he has shed light on the possibility of Yondu making a comeback in the franchise and his desire to appear again in the MCU.

Also Read | 'The Suicide Squad' Actor Michael Rooker Describes His "epic Battle" Against COVID-19

Michael Rooker rules out Yondu's return, but is on board for another MCU role

In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Michael Rooker talked about the ending of Yondu in the MCU and more. He said that he thinks Yondu is over as he died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The actor explained that the Marvel character is dead. He mentioned that they burned him up and shot him into the outer space.

Rooker stated that the character has gone in that way. He asserted that when the studios killed him off, they did it for real and there is no playing around. He noted that in the GOTG sequel, Yondu burned to crisp. The character was burned to little stardust and how could he come back from that? he quipped.

Also Read | James Gunn Confirms A Death In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'?

Michael Rooker expressed his thoughts on playing another MCU role in the future. He said that of course, he would totally do something else and it would actually be "kind of cool" to do something else. The actor stated that he would not mind that at all and thinks that it would be a lot of fun. He asserted that it would be a wonderful way for fans to see it as they watch different aspects of his work all the time with different characters.

Rooker noted that he is on board to play someone else for Marvel and even for DC, it does not matter. He called himself a good actor and added that the studios could do a lot of different things with him and have a lot of fun. He thinks that fans would get off on his idea.

Also Read | 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Is On Schedule Despite COVID-19, Says Director James Gunn

Also Read | James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' BTS Video Praised By David Ayer

Michael Rooker first played Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 in 2014. He reprised the role in 2017 released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in which his character died as he sacrificed himself to save Peter Quill / Star-Lord, essayed by Chris Pratt. The actor has shifted gear as he will soon be in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). He will be portraying Brian Durlin / Savant in The Suicide Squad, written and directed by GOTG filmmaker, James Gunn. The film is currently scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

Promo Image Source: A Still from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 1

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.