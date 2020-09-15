Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Visited DC's 'The Suicide Squad' Set, Reveals James Gunn

The rivalry between the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is serious for several fans. But the people behind the movies have shown at many times that there is no bad blood between the two superhero universes. The recent example is seen as Marvel President Kevin Feige visited The Suicide Squad sets.

James Gunn reveals Kevin Feige visited 'The Suicide Squad' set

James Gunn has been quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than a million followers. The Suicide Squad director recently shared a table reading photo of the cast. It garnered much attention from his followers. One particular comment on the post has caught many eyes.

A user asked James Gunn, who also works with Marvel Studios, how the studios felt when they got to know that he was working with DC. The filmmaker was replying to comments on his post and even answered the feud comment. He wrote, “I told Kevin Feige before I took [The Suicide Squad] job and he was very cool and supportive as he always is. He just wanted me to make a good movie. He and Lou D'Esposito even came to visit the set and watched us shoot. There isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community.” Gunn cleared that the bosses of both the parties do not get involved in fan wars which often takes place on social media.

James Gunn is well-known for his directorial work in the MCU. He helmed Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). Both the films received a great response from the audiences and was a success at the box office. Gunn was set to direct the third instalment but was removed from his job by Disney. He then signed up for The Suicide Squad, marking his debut in the DCEU. Later Disney rehired the filmmaker who is now also working on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. He is among the few people who have ventured in both the MCU and the DCEU.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad has an ensemble cast. It includes Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. The Suicide Squad is currently set to hit theatres on August 6, 2021.

