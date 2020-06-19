James Gunn Spills The Beans About John Cena's Character In 'The Suicide Squad'; Details

The upcoming movie The Suicide Squad is one of the most anticipated movies of DCEU. The movie is helmed by James Gunn and is a reboot of 2016’s Suicide Squad movie. Apart from the ensemble cast in the 2016 movie, The Suicide Squad will also see some new names being added to The Suicide Squad cast. John Cena will also be seen in The Suicide Squad. However there not much info about what role he is going to play in the movie. Director of The Suicide Squad James Gunn recently took to his social media and teased about the role of John Cena. Here is what he had to say about it.

Also Read | 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Director James Gunn Hints This May Be The Last Film In Series

Also Read | James Gunn Reveals A Story Behind The Title Of 'The Suicide Squad' During Q&A Session

James Gunn on John Cena's character in The Suicide Squad

Recently, a DC fan listed out characters which he thought John Cena should play in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The suggestions by the fan included characters like Bane, Black Spider, Cooperhead, Deathstroke, KGBeast and Solomon Grundy. James Gunn responded to this tweet and teased about the WWE superstar’s character in The Suicide Squad. James Gunn said that it is a little bit late for the suggestions as the filming of The Suicide Squad has been completed in February. Talking about John Cena’s character, James Gunn responded to the tweet by saying that 'you are going to freak out' on how amazing John Cena and his character is in The Suicide Squad.

A little late for the suggestions considering we finished filming in February, but thanks nonetheless & you‘re gonna freak out on how amazing @JohnCena is in #TheSuicideSquad as the character he does play... https://t.co/gNm7cNM4om — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 18, 2020

Also Read | James Gunn "okay" With Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Releasing Before Suicide Squad 2

John Cena on his role in The Suicide Squad

In an earlier appearance on a popular chat show, John Cena was asked about the character that he is playing in the movie. He was asked about if he is playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad as a lot of fans have been speculating about it. On being asked this, John Cena had replied that he can neither confirm nor deny anything about The Suicide Squad. He had said that he was currently filming for the show and the people at DC are always watching. Talking about the speculations on the internet, he had said that he has been declared dead around seven or eight occasions on social media and not everything one sees on social media is true.

Also Read | Avengers Fans In For A Treat As 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' Secrets Revealed By James Gunn

The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is expected to hit the screens in August 2021. The reboot of 2016 movie by David Ayer will see Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney among other reprising their roles. There are several new big names added to the cast like Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion and Taika Waititi. DC fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of The Suicide Squad.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.