Avengers Fans In For A Treat As 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' Secrets Revealed By James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is one of the most successful films in the Marvel cinematic universe. The multi starrer released in the year 2017 and received aa great response from fans and critics all over the world. The film was directed by James Gunn. The filmmaker recently organised a Guardians of the Galaxy 2 watch party on Twitter. During the watch party, James Gunn made some of the biggest revelations about the movie and also the cast members. Here is a look at some of the biggest revelations made by James Gunn during the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 watch party.

Kurt Russell calling Chris Pratt Star Wars and not Star-Lord

James Gunn revealed that Kurt Russell kept referring Chris Pratt as Star Wars instead of Star-Lord. Kurt Russell played the role of antagonist Ego in the movie. The actual name of Chris Pratt’s character is Star-Lord or Peter Quill.

James Gun on working with Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone

James Gunn revealed that he was overwhelmed to work with Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone. Kurt Russell played the role of Ego in the movie while Sylvester Stallone was seen doing a cameo as a Ravager leader.

James Gunn on Ego and ego

James Gun revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy 2 had an Ego with capital e and ego with a small e. Talking about the two Ego’s he said that the Ego with a capital e is the antagonist. Talking about ego with a small e he said that the protagonists in the film also dealt with their egos.

About Nebula and Gamora

James Gunn revealed that it is not very common to see the story of two sisters in big adventure films like Guardians of the Galaxy 2. He further added that this was the reason why he wanted to show the tale of two sisters in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

The forest on Berhert

During the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 watch party, James Gunn revealed that the dense forest on Berhert was built on a sound stage in Atlanta. The city is very popular with big-budget Hollywood productions.

