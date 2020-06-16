James Gunn Reveals A Story Behind The Title Of 'The Suicide Squad' During Q&A Session

Recently, director James Gunn, who is gearing up for his DC debut, hosted an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram handle. During the course of which, one of his fans asked him why the title of his upcoming DC film is The Suicide Squad. While replying to his fan's question, James Gunn revealed an interesting story behind the title of the film.

The reason for The Suicide Squad title

Interestingly, the question asked to Jamess Gunn read - "Why THE suicide squad? Is there any chance you'll change the title?". James Gunn reply to the same read, "I brought it up kiddingly once and Warners and the producers liked it". He further added, "There's not much chance of it changing, but you never know." Check out his answer below:

Well, talking about DC and Warner Bros, there are some exciting projects in the the pipeline, including James Gunn's DC debut The Suicide Squad. The upcoming movie is a sequel to David Ayer's original Suicide Squad, with only one small word separating the two movie titles. And now Gunn has explained the funny story behind his movie's name.

The 2016 release, Suicide Squad, had an ensemble cast including Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Scott Eastwood, Karen Fukuhara, Ike Barinholtz, and Cara Delevingne. In the flick, a secret government agency led by Amanda Waller recruited imprisoned supervillains to execute dangerous black ops missions and save the world from a powerful threat in exchange for reduced sentences. The DC Universe film was a commercial hit.

Reportedly, after James Gunn parted ways with Disney and Marvel Studios in 2018, DC and Warner Bros. joined hands with him and offered the director any project he wanted. Gunn, who likes the outcasts, picked The Suicide Squad and claimed that the movie contains his favourite story out of anything he has ever written. Shortly after the partnership between the DC and Warner Bros. was announced, it was reported that Disney had asked him to come back and helm the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which should have already opened in theatres.

