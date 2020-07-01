James Gunn Reveals The Joke Marvel Studios Had Him Cut From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took to social media to reveal a specific joke that was cut out from the film. The director even hinted at a possible explanation for the studio taking such a decision. In 2014, the first Guardians of the Galaxy film was released and the audience loved the movie. One of the most loved aspects of the film was its humorous narrative and fun conversations that the characters had with each other. However, some jokes stayed in the film’s final cut while some did not make it. Gunn has now revealed the joke that did not make it into the final film.

Also Read | Marvel Studios Initially Did Not Want Iron Man In 'Spider-Man Homecoming'?

James Gunn reveals the joke that Marvel Studios asked him to take out

Also Read | Patty Jenkins Dropped Out Of 'Thor 2' As Marvel Studios Wanted 'full Control'

James Gunn revealed that in Slither he was asked to cut out two shots from the film, whereas in Guardians of the Galaxy, he was asked to take out one line from it. Excited by this, fans asked James if he remembers the line that was taken out. James replied by commenting on the line by line sequence. According to the tweet posted by James Gunn, in the film, Quill talks about coming from a planet of outlaws like Billy the Kid, Bonnie & Clyde, John Stamos, and so on. Drax then says that the planet Quill is talking about is quite interesting and he would like to visit it. To which Peter Quill replies with a “cool”. However, the line which was cut, came immediately after Quill says “Cool” that is, Drax says “and kill many people there”. The reason for this line by Drax being removed is yet unknown. However, according to an entertainment news portal, Marvel and Disney did not want the killing part to be included in the film. Especially when Drax’s character implied killing John Stamos. Hence Marvel decided to cut that line out, according to an entertainment news portal.

(in movie) Quill: I come from a planet of outlaws, Billy the Kid, Bonnie & Clyde, John Stamos.

Drax: Sounds like a place that I would like to visit.

Quill: Cool.

(cut) Drax: And kill many people there. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 29, 2020

Also Read | When Robert Downey Jr Took A Stand For 'Avengers' Cast Over A Dispute With Marvel Studios

A while back, James Gunn made headlines for some offensive tweets that he had made. However, the issue got resolved. Thus to clear the air, James recently tweeted about a joke which got cut out by Marvel Studios, according to an entertainment news portal. James Gunn started his tweet thread by mentioning that on two occasions, the film studio had asked him to cut out a specific dialogue or a scene.

On two occasions - once in Slither & once in Guardians Vol 1, I took out something (two shots in Slither, one line in Vol 1) that I really didn't want to. But I did that as a way to compromise, because the studios had been so good at letting me "get my way." — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 29, 2020

Also Read | 'Deadpool' Co-creator Says Marvel Studios Has Zero Plans For Third Installment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.