James Gunn Reveals Why He Chose John Cena To Play 'Peacemaker'; Read Details

John Cena will be making his DC Extended Universe (DCEU) debut in The Suicide Squad as Peacemaker. Even before the release of the movie, he bagged a spinoff series focusing on his character. Both the projects are undertaken by James Gunn. Now, the filmmaker disclosed the reason behind casting the actor.

James Gunn reveals why he cast John Cena as Peacemaker

James Gunn is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than a million followers. He recently held a Q&A session on the social media platform. During the interaction, a user asked him why he selected John Cena to portray Peacemaker on the big-screen as well as on the small screen. The filmmaker replied that he loved his performance in Trainwreck and was looking for the right role for him for quite a long time.

Directed by Judd Apatow, Trainwreck is a romantic comedy film released in 2015. It has John Cena as Steven, a gym-addict guy who is in a casual relationship with Amy. He got attracted to her because he first thought she looked like a dude. The movie features Amy Schumer and Bill Hader in the lead, along with Brie Larson, Colin Quinn, Vanessa Bayer, Tilda Swinton, Ezra Miller, and LeBron James.

John Cena and James Gunn are currently shooting the Peacemaker series. It is said to explore the origins of the titular character, a guy who believes in peace at any cost – no matter how many people he must kill to get it. The cast also includes Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Chris Conrad, Chukwudi Iwuji, Robert Patrick, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Alison Arya, Lenny Jacobson, and Christopher Heyerdahl. It will be an eight-episode show premiere on HBO Max in January 2022.

Before appearing in his own series, John Cena will be seen as Christopher Smith's incarnation of Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. The film also has Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackheart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. The movie is currently scheduled to release on August 6, 2020, in theatres and on HBO Max in the US.

