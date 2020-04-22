James Gunn To Hold Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a lockdown in several places around the world. It has given rise to a new trend of watch party, where a movie is streamed online and discussion takes place simultaneously. James Gunn, who previously had a quarantine watch party of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, will now do the same for its sequel.

Also Read | James Gunn Confirms A Death In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'?

James Gunn to have GOTG 2 watch party

James Gunn has been quite active on his social media handles. The filmmaker recently announced that he will host another quarantine watch party, the first one being for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Gunn mentioned that this one would be for its sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. He revealed the news with a picture that has him along with the cast of GOTG Vol.2. A watch party gives fans more insides of the story as the maker himself reveals them.

To join, simply start Guardians Vol 2 at the time above (on whatever format you have available) & follow along with me as we all watch together. If you want to join in the conversation use hashtags #QuarantineWatchParty & #GotGVol2. Direct any questions to me, @JamesGunn. 🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 22, 2020

Also Read | 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Is On Schedule Despite COVID-19, Says Director James Gunn

Earlier, James Gunn was seen interacting with his followers on Instagram. A fan asked him that will someone die in Guardians of the Galaxy 3? Gunn said “yes” as he answers the question, but did not reveal who it might be. He even talked about a fourth Guardians film. The filmmaker said that he planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked out. He stated that he has no plans to do a fourth Guardians movie.

Also Read | James Gunn Ranks 'Iron Man' & 'Thor' Trilogies; Check It Out

James Gunn on Twitter revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is currently on scheduled despite COVID-19 pandemic. Many other Marvel films in phase four have been moved ahead. Gunn even mentioned that he knows the release date of the film. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is a much-anticipated film in Marvel Phase Four.

Also Read | Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals His Favourite Superhero Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Batista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and others. The movie is also said to feature Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha and might mark the debut of Adam Warlock in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will reportedly release in 2021 or 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.