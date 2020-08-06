'The Suicide Squad' New Logo Out On Director James Gunn's Birthday

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It is intended to be a standalone sequel to the 2016 released Suicide Squad directed by David Ayer. The forthcoming movie is helmed by James Gunn and on the occasion of his birthday, a new logo of The Suicide Squad was revealed.

'The Suicide Squad' new logo out

Filmmaker James Gunn was born on August 5, 1966, and turned 54-years-old yesterday. On the occasion of his birthday, the director unveiled a new logo of his upcoming film The Suicide Squad. The fresh title treatment is in several languages. The logo is said to be comic-book accurate, as the gunshot on the word “Suicide” resembles the 1980s Suicide Squad comic. The title is said to be a homage to the comic. More information about the film will be out at the DC FanDome event.

James Gunn revealed The Suicide Squad logo on his social media handles. His caption on Instagram read, “#TheSuicideSquad team just got me these amazing new official title treatments for my birthday today. And the cast and I have so much more to show you guys on Aug 22 at DCFanDome.com. See you there! 💥 #DC #DCFanDome @TheSuicideSquad” (sic). Check it out below.

'The Suicide Squad' cast wish James Gunn a happy birthday

Besides the new logo, The Suicide Squad cast also wished their director a "happy birthday" with a video. It features the ensemble cast of the movie wishing James Gunn in their own style. The video starts with Margot Robbie wishing the filmmaker in the voice of Harley Quinn with her poster. It then shows Alice Braga, John Cena, Idris Elba, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Jai Courtney, Stephen Blackehart, Daniela Melchior, Mikaela Hoover, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Joaquín Cosío, Steve Agee, Nathan Fillion, David Dastmalchian, Pete Davidson and Jennifer Holland wishing the director. The video ends with Michael Rooker saying that he is “very surprised” that Gunn is still celebrating things like this. See the video.

Awww. This room suddenly got dusty. ❤️🙏❤️ https://t.co/Xxth9eLQog — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 5, 2020

The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad's ensemble cast also features Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Peter Capaldi. Along with being the director, James Gunn has also penned down the story of the movie. It is intended to be the tenth film in the DCEU. The project will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide. The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

