Piers Morgan Faces Allegations For Mocking Chinese Language On Live TV

British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan faced the wrath of social media after he allegedly mocked the Chinese language and accent on his show Good Morning Britain. Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild Phillips appeared in a Chinese advertisement for Jersey Fresh Milk and, in a likely dubbed over, can be seen speaking Mandarin.

“Oh Peter for God’s sake man. This is the problem – people want association with the Royals, they want to exploit them. He should be flogging milk made here,” said the 54-year-old broadcaster. He didn’t stop here and went on to say, “What's the name of it? Ching chong ching?”

Co-host intervenes

Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid intervened him and said that mocking a foreign language is ‘rather 1970s’. Former footballer John Barnes criticised Morgan’s behaviour for mocking the language and the accent, calling it ‘white privilege’.

Just saw @piersmorgan on GMB mocking Chinese people on the way they speak, what are the odds he faces no criticism for it... there’s an example for Laurence Fox of white privilege — John Barnes (@officialbarnesy) January 21, 2020

The GMB host replied to the tweet saying he was mocking a member of the British royal family appearing in an advertisement for Chinese state milk and not Chinese people. But social media was not impressed with Morgan’s clarification and lambasted him for trying to mimic Phillips. "Good lord! Piers is drop the Asian stereotype, pretending to do a Chinese translation with, sorry but: Ching Chong ching... is my dude for real?!?!?" wrote a user. Check other reactions:

How can #gmb justify having a grown man mocking Chinese dialect 🤦🏾‍♀️



How offensive can one person be in 2020!!!#growup #offensive #shameful — kryssy 💜 (@krystlew123) January 21, 2020

Little bit offensive there Piers. The 1970's called, they want thier Chinese stereotype back. Moron. #gmb — Sarah-Jayne (@karmacomesback) January 21, 2020

Oh @piersmorgan you're digging yourself a hole man. Why are you mocking the Chinese language on live tv?? Tut tut #GMB — Ryan Adolpho🐝 (@ryan180680) January 21, 2020

