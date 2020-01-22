The Debate
Piers Morgan Faces Allegations For Mocking Chinese Language On Live TV

UK News

British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan faced the wrath of social media after he allegedly mocked the Chinese language and accent on his morning show.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Piers Morgan

British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan faced the wrath of social media after he allegedly mocked the Chinese language and accent on his show Good Morning Britain. Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild Phillips appeared in a Chinese advertisement for Jersey Fresh Milk and, in a likely dubbed over, can be seen speaking Mandarin.

“Oh Peter for God’s sake man. This is the problem – people want association with the Royals, they want to exploit them. He should be flogging milk made here,” said the 54-year-old broadcaster. He didn’t stop here and went on to say, “What's the name of it? Ching chong ching?”

Co-host intervenes

Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid intervened him and said that mocking a foreign language is ‘rather 1970s’. Former footballer John Barnes criticised Morgan’s behaviour for mocking the language and the accent, calling it ‘white privilege’.

The GMB host replied to the tweet saying he was mocking a member of the British royal family appearing in an advertisement for Chinese state milk and not Chinese people. But social media was not impressed with Morgan’s clarification and lambasted him for trying to mimic Phillips. "Good lord! Piers is drop the Asian stereotype, pretending to do a Chinese translation with, sorry but: Ching Chong ching... is my dude for real?!?!?" wrote a user. Check other reactions:

Published:
COMMENT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA