Piers Morgan Called 'hypocrite' For Expressing Grief On Caroline Flack's Death

UK News

With grief and condolences pouring in for the British TV presenter, Caroline Flack who was found dead, Piers Morgan has been criticised for his “hypocrisy”.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
With grief and condolences pouring in for the British television presenter, Caroline Flack who was found dead on February 15 at the age of 40, Piers Morgan has been criticised for his “hypocrisy”. Love Island host's family lawyer said in a statement that she had killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Morgan not only called it "sad, awful news”, but the netizens were also quick to call him out for the way he “criticised other women on social media”. 

From the launch of the controversial show in 2015, Flack was the host of the show until last year when she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewish Burton. However, she had denied the charges and was scheduled to stand in a trial starting next month. Even on the last Instagram caption before Flack committed suicide, she started off by saying that she has been asked to stay away from social media and confessed about the increasing speculation about her on the internet.  

'Hopefully, it makes you think'

While Flack's death has generated a conversation around bullying on social media and the tabloid culture, the internet users also told Morgan that “hopefully it makes you think” before posting harsh comments about someone online. With the announcement of Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'stepping back' as the 'senior members' of the Royal family, last month, Morgan has been posting harsh opinions criticising Meghan Markle. While calling out Morgan for his expression of grief on Flack's death, one of the Twitter users also said that “how do you feel about Meghan Markle?”. 

