Piers Morgan Called 'hypocrite' For Expressing Grief On Caroline Flack's Death

With grief and condolences pouring in for the British television presenter, Caroline Flack who was found dead on February 15 at the age of 40, Piers Morgan has been criticised for his “hypocrisy”. Love Island host's family lawyer said in a statement that she had killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Morgan not only called it "sad, awful news”, but the netizens were also quick to call him out for the way he “criticised other women on social media”.

From the launch of the controversial show in 2015, Flack was the host of the show until last year when she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewish Burton. However, she had denied the charges and was scheduled to stand in a trial starting next month. Even on the last Instagram caption before Flack committed suicide, she started off by saying that she has been asked to stay away from social media and confessed about the increasing speculation about her on the internet.

Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally. She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear.

This is such sad, awful news. pic.twitter.com/UAzKOlmZFA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2020

'Hopefully, it makes you think'

While Flack's death has generated a conversation around bullying on social media and the tabloid culture, the internet users also told Morgan that “hopefully it makes you think” before posting harsh comments about someone online. With the announcement of Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'stepping back' as the 'senior members' of the Royal family, last month, Morgan has been posting harsh opinions criticising Meghan Markle. While calling out Morgan for his expression of grief on Flack's death, one of the Twitter users also said that “how do you feel about Meghan Markle?”.

Why are you even telling us this after the event on social media ? To demonstrate sympathy, empathy ? To distract from the truth , that you are part of the problem with your bear bating bullying sensationalisim ! How do you sleep. Disgusting hypocrite . — Gavin Mitchell (@GavsterNo1) February 15, 2020

Your hypocrisy is astounding. I really hope you reevaluate your behaviour these last few years and stop fuelling such hate and toxicity. Look at where it can lead. You don’t have to be kind if that’s too taxing - just be silent. — Susan Wokoma (@susan_wokoma) February 15, 2020

You're as bad as anyone out there with your constant hounding of Megan and Harry.



Time for change, not just you, but everyone. — Craig Allen (@CraigAllen66) February 15, 2020

Hopefully it’ll make you think twice before relentlessly abusing people online from now on Piers. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 15, 2020

How would you feel if that was Meghan Markle tomorrow? — Charlie (@VoodooChild1983) February 15, 2020

You're the problem. — A Gilded Eye (@AGildedEye) February 15, 2020

What if the news breaking today was that Meghan Markle had taken her life? Are some lives more valuable than others? Some more deserving of public scrutiny than others? This hypocrisy makes me sick to the stomach. — Claire Duddridge (@DuddridgeClaire) February 15, 2020

will this make you think twice about bullying people like meghan markle now? hopefully. but sadly, i can’t see that happening. — gabriella ✨ (@velvetgh0st) February 15, 2020

