James Van Der Beek Reveals The Reasons That Made Him Relocate To Texas

James Van Der Beek is a talented American actor who has essayed a variety of roles in movies and television shows. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and shared the news that he has moved to Texas with his family. He also gave reasons due to which he relocated to Texas.

‘Overflowing with profound gratitude today’

James Van Der Beek recently revealed that he has relocated to Texas with his family and took to his Instagram to share the reasons for this big decision. He stated that his family had to go through two late-term pregnancy losses in the past 10 months. He also mentioned that his entire family spent their Christmas break thinking that his wife, Kimberly, had a tumour which later proved to be wrong. He added how he was prematurely voted out of a reality dance show, followed by the death of his mother. All of these facts led to some drastic changes in their lives, dreams and priorities which eventually led them to move to Texas.

James Van Der Beek on Dancing With The Stars

James Van Der Beek was seen on the popular reality show Dancing With The Stars when all of these incidents took place. During the semi-finals, the actor almost dropped out because his wife had a miscarriage and later in the episode, he was eliminated by the judges. Many of his fans were enraged over his elimination from the show. They did not appreciate the decision made by the judges and felt that James was a great dancer and deserved to be in the finale.

James Van Der Beek’s net worth and shows

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, James Van Der Beek’s net worth is $8 Million. The actor has essayed significant roles in a variety of TV shows and movies. His best TV projects consist of shows namely Mercy, Don’t Trust The B--- In Apartment 23, CSI: Cyber, Carters Get Rich, Drop the Mic, Friends With Better Lives, to name a few. He has also essayed vital roles in many movies such as Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Texas Rangers, Final Draft, The Big Bang, Downsizing, among others.

