'Dancing With The Stars': Check Out 80s Night Episode Scores And Results

Dancing with the Stars featured 12 celebrities in the competition on 80s Night on Monday. Previously, Tyra Banks mistakenly named a couple safe, while they could go back home. The latest episode of the show began with the announcement of 80s Night. So, we have mentioned further details about Dancing with the Stars results and eliminated couples that you must check out right away.

Dancing with the Stars 80s Night episode

Actor Justina Machado and partner Sasha Faber rocked the stage with jazz dance. They grooved to Maniac by Michael Sembello on Dancing with the Stars. All the judges gave the couple 8 out of 10. So, Dancing with the Stars scores were 24/ 30.

Jesse Metcalfe went next with partner Sharna Burgess. The duo got a tango, and they chose Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears. The judges pointed out that their timing was 'off' during the performance. So, the second couple received 19 out of 30 Dancing with the Stars scores.

Selling Sunset actor Chrishell Stause teamed with Gleb Savchenko to dance on You Got it by New Kids on the Block. While pro looked comfortable on the stage, she slowed down many times during the performance. So, the Dancing with the Stars results were 19 out of 30.

Jeannie Mai went next with partner Brandon Armstrong. The duo danced to Like A Virgin by Madonna. Their performance around a bathtub turned out to be memorable as per the judges. The couple received positive results. Their scores were 24/ 30.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy danced to Tainted Love. Their tango garnered a lot of attention. The duo received 26/30 as Dancing with the Stars scores.

Cheryl Burke paired with the Backstreet Boy AJ McLean to perform on Open Arms by Journey. Their romantic dance worked well for the 80s Night concept. The judges liked their performance and gave them 24/ 30 as in Dancing with the Stars results.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten rocked the stage with their jazz dance to The Power of Love by Huey Lewis & The News. Their entertaining act received positive Dancing with the Stars results. The duo got 24/ 30.

NFL star Vernon Davis and partner Peta Murgatroyd danced to Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer. The judges considered their footwork to be flat. So, their results were 21 out of 30.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev got a tango for the night. They performed on I Think We’re Alone Now by Tiffany. The judges gave them a positive response and made them climb to the top with 27/ 30 in Dancing with the Stars results.

Musician Nelly and partner Daniella Karagach grooved to the rhythm of the Night by DeBarge. Judges loved the duo’s performance and matched with their theme. The couple received 24/ 30 as their scores.

Johnny Weir danced to Total Eclipse of the Heart with partner Britt Stewart as they pulled off a beautiful performance. It impressed the judges, who surprised them with 29/ 30 as Dancing with the Stars scores. Later on, Nev Schulman appeared with partner Jenna Johnson with Take on Me by a-ha. Their dance was joyful, and the judges gave them 26/ 30 as Dancing with the Stars results.

Who went home on Dancing with the Stars?

After all the performances completed, the Dancing with the Stars elimination round took place. The judges had to choose between Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis. In the elimination round, they decided to give Vernon another week to showcase his skills and prove himself. The answer to Who went home on Dancing with the Stars is Jesse Metcalfe.

