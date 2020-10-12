'Dancing With The Stars' Fame Bobby Jones And Longtime Girlfriend Caitlin Get Engaged

Bobby Bones from the Dancing With The Stars fame recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Caitlin Parker. The Country radio host made the moment better with musician Mat Kearney playing their favourite song Nothing Left To Lose. The Bobby took to his Instagram and shared the photos from the moment he popped the question to his girlfriend along with a heartfelt caption. Check out the post below -

Bobby Bones gets engaged

I am the luckiest . I waited so long for the right one. And it payed off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard

.

After she said yes, our song “nothing left to lose” by Mat Kearney was playing outside .

.

And it was @matkearney playing it . She said it was at Mat’s concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her. So lucky he played it again for only us tonight. I’m so happy I get marry to love of my life

On the other hand, Caitlin Parker also took to her Instagram sharing the news of her getting engaged to Bobby Jones. She coupled her post with a heartfelt caption in which she wrote that she feels like the luckiest girl in the world. Check out her post below -

I get to marry the best man I’ve ever known. Bobby surprised me with the most amazing proposal in the barn in our back yard which was immediately followed by a live performance of @matkearney singing our song. I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy.



â¤ï¸ - the future Caitlin Estell.

The couple had spent the majority of their time in isolation together at their home in Nashville. Bobby had appeared in an interview with PeopleNow where he had admitted that Caitlin was a 'champ' to be able to keep up with him during the testing times. The TV personality had also admitted that he did not have a girlfriend in years before Caitlin walked into his life. While the two are engaged now, the date of their marriage has not been revealed yet.

