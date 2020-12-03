Jamie Foxx Says He Would Be Happy To Return As Electro In 'Spider-Man 3'

Spider-Man 3 is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Tom Holland as he reprises his character as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. News about Jamie Foxx returning as Electro has been doing the rounds for quite a long time. Now the actor talked about the project.

Jamie Foxx would be happy to return as Electro in Spider-Man 3

In a recent conversation with CinemaBlend, Jamie Foxx was asked if Electro comeback in Spider-Man 3 is a do-over or continuation. As expected, he tried not to reveal anything, including whether he is a part of the movie or not. The actor said that he cannot speak on it. Foxx expressed that if he is in it, he will be “so happy” with his return.

Jamie Foxx debuted as Max Dillon / Electro in 2014 with The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It features Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker with Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. The movie received mixed reviews from the audiences and became the lowest-grossing-live-action Spider-Man film to date, even though it grossed $709 million at the worldwide box office. The failure of the project led to the cancellation of more sequels.

News about Jamie Foxx returning as Electro started doing rounds in October. The actor also uploaded a cryptic post hinting at his comeback in a spider-verse project but was quick to delete it. He is speculated to stand against three different versions of the web-slinger, portrayed by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. However, the news is yet not confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios. If it happens, then the movie will mark Foxx, Maguire, and Garfield’s debut in the MCU.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed to play Doctor Strange in the untitled third Spider-Man film, disclosed The Hollywood Reporter. He is said to be the connecting link between the multiple verses that Marvel Studios is setting up for their future MCU projects. Cumberbatch as Strange will be like a mentor to Tom Holland's Peter Parker, a job which was previously taken by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark / Iron Man.

The film is currently in production in Atlanta. Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two Spider-Man movies, will direct the upcoming installment. The cast also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Tony Revolori reprising their MCU character of MJ, Ned Leeds, May Parker, and Eugene “Flash” Thompson respectively. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on December 17, 2021.

