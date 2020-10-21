Jamie Foxx To Play A Vampire Hunter In The Netflix Film 'Day Shift'

Jamie Foxx is one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. He was last seen in Netflix superhero action film, Project Power. The actor will be reuniting with Netflix for a new vampire hunter feature. Read all the details here.

Jamie Fox to feature in upcoming vampire comedy, Day Shift

Titled Day Shift, the vampire hunter project will have Jamie Fox playing the lead. It will be helmed by JJ Perry as his feature film directorial debut. The movie will feature Fox as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is just a disguise for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires, reported Deadline.

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz will be producing the project for 87Eleven Entertainment along with Shaun Redick (BlackKklansman) and Yvette Yates Redick (Malicious) for Impossible Dream Entertainment. Jamie Fox will also serve as the executive producer of the film. The original script is penned by Tyler Tice. It was discovered by the Impossible Dream team when Tice won the Slamdance Writing Competition Grand Prize. The current revisions are been looked at by Shay Hatten, the screenwriter of John Wick: Chapter 3 and the upcoming John Wick 4 as well as Army of the Dead directed by Zack Snyder for Netflix. Foxx, Datari Turner, and Peter Baxter are executive producers.

JJ Perry is the second unit director and stunt coordinator. His work credits include Fast & Furious 9, The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and the John Wick films. Day Shift will mark Perry’s debut as a full-length feature film director.

Jamie Foxx was last seen in Netflix original film Project Power. The movie also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Colson Baker, Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker, Allen Maldonado, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Courtney B. Vance, Case Neistat and others. The story follows a teenage drug dealer, a police officer, and a former soldier who team up to stop the distribution of a pill that gives the user superpowers for five minutes.

Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, Project Power received mixed reviews from the audiences. But it topped the Netflix chart at several places following its premiere and performed well at the streaming platform. Fans are demanding a sequel to the movie. Jamie Foxx will be producing and starring in They Cloned Tyrone film and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me series for Netflix.

