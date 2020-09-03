Jamie Foxx Announces 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me' Co-starring Daughter Corrine For Netflix

The American actor-singer, Jamie Foxx will soon be seen sharing the screen space with his daughter Corinne Foxx, yet again, in a Netflix Original. The streamer has ordered for a comedy series starring the father-daughter duo, which is titled 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me', revealed Jamie himself on his Instagram handle. Alongside the Academy Award-winning actor and daughter Corinne, the series will also reportedly feature guest appearances by Kyla-Drew, David Alan Grier, Jonathan Kite and Porscha Coleman.

Jamie Foxx's 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me' to be a multi-camera series

Eric Marlon Bishop, widely known as Jamie Foxx went on to become a household name after in starred in shows like In Living Color, Roc and his own sitcom titled The Jamie Foxx Show. Although the 52-year-old has made appearances in numerous television shows over the years, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me will mark his comeback of sorts in terms of playing a lead role, after 1996-2001's The Jamie Foxx Show. His upcoming collaboration with Netflix is said to be a multi-camera series which is inspired by his real-life relationship with his 26-year-old daughter, Corrine.

Sharing the big news on his Instagram handle yesterday, Jamie Foxx expressed how proud he is of his daughter and wrote, " We have created a show for the family... that I know you are going to love". He continued, "Every father wants to be the best for their daughter," and jokingly added, "and every daughter wants their father to stay the hell out of their business!! Hahaha". The actor-producer also asked everyone to brace themselves for his upcoming Netflix series but hasn't revealed the release date of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me as of yet.

Check out his IG post below:

However, it is not the first time that the father-daughter duo will be seen sharing the screen space together. Before Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, Jamie and his model daughter were seen together in the infamous Carpool Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show with James Cordon in 2018. Furthermore, while the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actor is currently serving as a DJ for Fox's Beat Shazam, her father serves as a host of the same competition series.

